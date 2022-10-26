Aaron Nola to start World Series Game 1 for Phillies, Zack Wheeler has Game 2

“Any time you’ve got Nola and Wheeler, two top-10 pitchers in the game right now, you feel like you have a chance to win that game,” Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said.

Game 1 of the World Series is Friday night in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday.

The Philadelphia Phillies will start righthander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2.

Nola is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and has struck out 18 in three starts this postseason. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning in the Phillies’ 3-0 win over the Astros on Oct. 4 that clinched an NL wild-card spot.

Nola, who went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA this season, struck out nine and didn’t allow a baserunner until Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh.

“You can’t go wrong with who’s going to take the bump out of our starters in that first game,” Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber said. “They’ve been so good for us the whole year.”

The Astros have not lost a game since that date, going 7-0 in the playoffs. Astros manager Dusty Baker has not officially named his starters, though Justin Verlander is widely expected to start Game 1 and Framber Valdez in Game 2.

Verlander struck out 11 and tossed six shutout innings in his lone start against the Yankees in ALCS and Valdez tossed seven scoreless innings in his only start against New York.

The 39-year-old Verlander shows no signs of slowing down and went 18-4, with an MLB-best 1.75 ERA, and 185 strikeouts this season.

“Anybody that can do that for that long, it speaks to his work ethic, it speaks to his competitive nature,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “Obviously, he’s always had great stuff.”

Wheeler is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA and has struck out 25 and walked three in four postseason starts. He had a no-decision in Philadelphia’s NLCS-clinching 4-3 win over San Diego in Game 5.

Nola made his playoff debut this year and went 2-0 without allowing an earned run in 12 ⅔ innings as Philadelphia swept the NL wild-card round against St. Louis and upset defending World Series champion Atlanta in the Division Series.

The 29-year-old Nola gave up six runs and seven hits in 4 ⅔ innings in his Game 2 loss to San Diego in the NLCS.

Thomson did not reveal his starters for Games 3 and 4 but said he would stick with a four-man rotation.

Cardinals’ Wainwright back in 2023; coaching staff to change

Adam Wainwright will pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals next season, choosing to return for an 18th and final year with the club even as longtime teammates Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina head off into retirement.

The 41-year-old Wainwright informed the NL Central champions of his decision to return shortly after they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Wainwright did not pitch in either game in part because he had struggled with his delivery late in the season.

“I do tend to think the way the season ended led even more to me coming back,” Wainwright said, “because I just didn’t like that. I don’t like going out like that. I wasn’t performing like I know I should have been performing. Wasn’t helping the team like I knew I should have been helping the team. We didn’t win. I love my teammates.

“But looking back on it now, it just seemed like everything that happened led me to coming back one more year.”

Asked whether it would be just that — one final year — he replied: “Yes.” But then Wainwright made it clear that he has no interest in answering questions about retirement every week, instead imploring folks to “just let me go out and pitch.”

Wainwright finished 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts, his first losing season in which he made at least 20 starts. He won just twice over his final six starts, though, and had a 7.22 ERA while dealing with what he called a “dead arm.”

Wainwright earned $17.5 million on a one-year deal last season. Terms of his contract for 2023 have not been disclosed.

“We all know how competitive he is, we know how special he is in that clubhouse and what he means to this organization,” Cardinals president John Mozeliak said, “so we’re just glad we could get it done.”

Wainwright will head into next season needing five wins to reach 200 for his career. The righthander is 15 behind Jesse Haines for the second-most wins in franchise history; Bob Gibson is the leader with 251.

Wainwright and Molina set the major league record for career starts as a battery last season, eventually hitting 328 starts together.

Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Boone return as manager

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager.

“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager,” Steinbrenner said. “I don’t see a change there.”

Boone agreed last October to a three-year deal with a team option for 2025. In his fifth season as manager, New York sprinted to a 61-23 record in early July, sparking comparison with the 1998 champion Yankees. But hampered by injuries, the Yankees went 38-40 the rest of the way.

Cleveland extended the Division Series to five games before New York was swept in four games by Houston in the ALCS.

“We didn’t get the job done ... it’s time to get it done,” Steinbrenner said. “Any time we don’t win a championship, it’s a disappointing year. We had a lot of good ups, we had some downs, we had some injuries like everybody else.”

New York changed managers 21 times in 36 seasons while George Steinbrenner was controlling owner from 1973-2008. There has been one change in 14 seasons under Hal Steinbrenner, with Boone replacing Joe Girardi after the 2017 season.

The Yankees have not appeared in the World Series since winning their 27th championship in 2009.

Steinbrenner declined to address the pending free agency of outfielder Aaron Judge.

In the hours before opening day, Judge turned down a seven-year contract that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29, choosing instead to remain eligible for free agency after the World Series.

He set an American League record with 62 homers, tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and finished second in the AL with a .311 batting average. But he hit just .139 with three RBIs and 15 strikeouts in the postseason, going 1 for 16 (.063) with no RBIs against the Astros.