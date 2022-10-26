After a lengthy debate, MIAA grants membership to TECCA, a public virtual school

The MIAA’s board of directors approved membership to TECCA, a virtual public school, by a 16-5 vote. However, several members raised questions about what loopholes could come into play with a public school that draws 3,000 students from around the state; it is believed to be the first virtual school of its size to join the association.

FRANKLIN — TEC Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School became one of three new members of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Wednesday — but not without a serious 45-minute discussion.

In August, the parent of a 17-year-old TECCA student filed a lawsuit against the MIAA, claiming a rule interpretation by the association prevented her son, also a prolific junior hockey player, from continuing to play lacrosse at Duxbury High. That prompted MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin to suggest that the school apply for membership.

TECCA superintendent Patrick Lattuca and high school principal Robert Shaw said the current plan is to only field track and cross-country teams. They also expressed confidence that the school can follow all MIAA rules for membership.

“I’m looking at offering the opportunity for one, or a few, of our kids who has severe anxiety, and all she wants to do is run. Let the kid run,” Lattuca said. “We’re not looking at dominating Massachusetts with our students whatsoever.”

Legault and others wondered about the competitive advantage TECCA could capitalize on with flexible class scheduling and a large region to pull student-athletes.

“That’s a concern that I have: that students will go virtually so that they have this ideal situation where they can go practice all day, or play almost like a private school and become a private entity,” Legault said.

Lattuca acknowledged that TECCA has students who play in soccer and hockey development programs; New England Revolution newcomer Noel Buck of Arlington is a TECCA student. The school also has strict guidelines that keep those students from competing in other sporting events.

MIAA president Lindsey von Holtz emphasized that TECCA’s membership can always be revoked, and that joining a co-op presents its own appeals process. Thomas Anderson, superintendent of New Bedford public schools, voted in favor of TECCA’s membership, but cautioned the governing body to keep a close eye on the school.

“If we’re going to vote in favor of it, we need to keep them accountable in the same way we keep everything else,” he said. “But the point though is: There is a difference between charter [schools] and what they’re able to do. It’s not the same.”

Other notes from the meeting:

▪ With much shorter debate, Boston Collaborative High School and South Shore Charter Public School were unanimously accepted as MIAA members.

▪ The MIAA netted $670,000 in profit from operations in a massive 2021-22 financial year, as reported by an audit from Halkiadakis & Co., including $427,000 from the inaugural statewide tournament.

▪ Executive director Bob Baldwin clarified that 7-on-7 flag football falls under the sport of football, meaning that all out-of-season coaching restrictions include flag football. He added that the MIAA is not levying penalties on past confusion, but will address this going forward.

▪ The state association will have TD Garden available from 9:30-1 p.m. on Dec. 8 for what Baldwin described as a “large statewide event” to address hate and bias in sports.