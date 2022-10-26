BC-UConn is a friendly rivalry for men’s hockey coaches this year

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, not only as a coach, but as a person,” said Cavanaugh. “He’s on my Christmas card list. But all that being said, [Thursday] night he’s an opponent. I’ll look forward to playing golf with him when the season’s over.”

Connecticut coach Mike Cavanaugh and Brown served as longtime assistants at BC on Jerry York’s staff, overlapping for nine seasons from 2004-13. While Brown is just four games into his tenure with the Eagles, Cavanaugh is in his 10th season in Storrs.

As Greg Brown gets more comfortable in his first season as coach of the Boston College men’s hockey team, he’ll see a familiar face when he peers across the ice Thursday night at the XL Center in Hartford.

The Huskies are 6-1-1 after splitting a two-game series at Boston University last weekend and have moved up to 10th in the national polls, the highest the program has ever been ranked. Vermont transfer Andrew Lucas (1-7—8) and Ryan Tverberg (5-3—8) lead a potent offensive attack.

“It’s always good to see Cav,” said Brown. “Obviously they’ve had a great start, so we know we’ll have our hands full. He coaches with a ton of passion, and his players feed off that, so we know that when we go down there, it will be a fight.

“One thing you know about Cav’s teams is they’re going to show up. They seem to be doing a real nice job.”

Mike Cavanaugh has his UConn team ranked 10th in the country. Stephen Slade





After dropping the season opener to Quinnipiac, BC has responded by going 2-0-1 in its next three games. Freshman Cutter Gauthier has registered two goals after missing the first two games, but it was his assist on junior Nikita Nesterenko‘s goal against New Hampshire that demonstrated his understanding of the game

The fifth pick of the 2022 NHL Draft skated along the right boards in his own zone before absorbing a hit from a UNH defender, but he was able to skip the puck up ice to set up Nesterenko for the score.

“It is doing the little things like taking that hit to make a play which created a goal for us,” said Brown. “I think that’s so important. Sometimes young players don’t understand that that’s such a huge part of the game, and so for him to see that and make sure the puck kept going in the right direction is huge.”

Junior Trevor Kuntar also scored in the 5-0 win over UNH while centering a line with fellow Bruins draft picks Andre Gasseau and Oskar Jellvik.

Buying in at BU

BU (3-2) held on to the No. 9 spot in the polls with the split with UConn. Senior Matt Brown was named Hockey East Player of the Week after tallying two goals and two assists in Saturday’s win, and leads the league with 9 points.

It was the second week in a row that the Terriers responded to a series-opening loss with a win.

“I think it shows early on that this team is willing to do what it takes to win,” said Brown. “Everyone’s bought in right from the get-go, and I think those comebacks really show that.”

Hockey East heats up

UConn and BU are two of the six Hockey East teams ranked in the top 20 this week, led by UMass at No. 5. The Minutemen (4-0-1) begin conference play this weekend against Merrimack.

“Hockey East play brings a new intensity, especially our opponent,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “Merrimack plays a hard, fast style that we haven’t really seen this year, especially on the road. We played Merrimack four times last year, and they were four really tight, hard-fought games.”

Providence, UMass Lowell, and Northeastern are also ranked. Lowell will face BU for a pair of games this weekend, while the Friars will be in action against UNH.

Northeastern heads to Maine for a pair of games to face a Black Bears squad that handed Quinnipiac its first loss of the season. The Huskies are 0-2-1 in their last three games, all at Matthews Arena, and could benefit from a change of scenery.

“I think getting on the road will be good for us,” said coach Jerry Keefe. “We’ve got to keep our guys up right now. I think they’re all a little disappointed with some of our results lately.

“We’re going to have to dig in. We’re going up to a tough place to play.”

Harvard set to go

Harvard will get its season under way Friday night at home against Dartmouth. Four of the top five scorers return for the Crimson, as well as four of the top five defensemen in games played from last year’s squad that went 21-11-3 and earned an NCAA bid. Among the returnees are sophomore Matthew Coronato (18 goals, 18 assists), the team’s leading scorer from a year ago, and second team All-American defenseman Henry Thrun (7 goals, 25 assists). Senior Mitchell Gibson will be back in goal for the Crimson.

