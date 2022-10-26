Brad Marchand could be returning to the Bruins sooner than expected

“Getting closer, for sure,” said Marchand, whose day included practice time on a No. 1 power-play unit. “Every time I get out there with the full team, it’s different. My timing is still off, but every day I am getting closer.”

Coach Jim Montgomery said after the workout that the elite left winger will be back in the lineup prior to Thanksgiving, the original return date going to back to the summer when Marchand underwent surgical repair of both hips.

Brad Marchand , yet to suit up this season for the Bruins, looked, sounded, and practiced Wednesday like someone who is about ready to rejoin the fray.

Montgomery, understandably eager to gain the services of a lifetime 351-goal scorer, would not sharpen Marchand’s timeline other than the pre-Thanksgiving declaration.

Could it be as soon as, say, the next 10-14 days?

“If it’s his decision or my decision, yes it is,” said a smiling Montgomery. “I’m begging doctors every day.”

Montgomery’s work on bended knee will not result in Marchand suiting up for Thursday night’s visit by the Red Wings. The coach added that Marchand will not be on team flight to Columbus, where the Bruins will take on the Blue Jackets Friday night.

According to Marchand, his pain and range of motion are no longer a concern. It’s the elimination of the pain that has brought the most encouragement.

“It’s been six or seven years since I’ve played without pain in my legs and groin and hips and stuff,” said Marchand, “so it’s a treat not to have to worry about that moving forward.”

The key remaining issue is strength. Any player returning from such invasive surgery wants to be as close to 100 percent strength as possible, and it can be a long, tedious process.

“It’s definitely not 100 percent of where I’d like it to be,” said Marchand. “But I feel great. I guess I am nitpicking at this point, but I’d like to feel like I would at the end of a normal summer. And I am really close to that, but not quite.”

Once Marchand is ready to fly again, likely on a line with Patrice Bergeron at center and Jake DeBrusk on the right side, the Bruins will have to make some space on the roster.

There currently is no easy answer for general manager Don Sweeney, even if by trade. The 6-1-0 Bruins are the hottest team in the NHL, and wheeling someone out of town would run the risk of disrupting the surprising early-season rhythm and success.

Prior to the season, Sweeney placed Chris Wagner, Mike Reilly, and Nick Foligno on waivers; all three cleared, and Wagner landed back in Providence.

Foligno and Reilly were kept, and both have been solid contributors.

That said, Foligno’s cap hit ($3.8 million) could factor in Sweeney’s thinking. The same for Reilly ($3 million).

Another move could be placing Jack Studnicka on waivers, for the purpose of bumping him down to Providence. The risk there is that Studnicka, 23, likely would be lost to another team.

Montgomery acknowledged that players lower on a roster routinely “count heads,” knowing that they could be the first to go when a regular returns to action.

He was a fringe NHLer himself, logging only 122 games in 13 pro seasons, so he is well aware of the anxiety.

“I remember being in that situation in San Jose,” he said. “It was the deadline, and all of a sudden we had 24 [on the roster]. I was an easy guy to send down, because I’d gone through waivers a few times in my career.”

Montgomery recalled seeking out a Sharks assistant for guidance, the coach telling him off the record not to plan on staying with the varsity much longer.

“I was grateful,” he recalled. “But I was 31 at the time. If I was 23 or 24, I wouldn’t [have asked]. You just get in and out of the rink and hope they forget to tell you you are going down.”

Working the angle

David Pastrnak’s fifth goal of the season came on one of his patented one-time blasts from the dot in the left circle on a power play in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Dallas. Bruins, 1-0, 12:49 into the first period.

But this one was different. Pastrnak added some unorthodox body English to the shot.

“I don’t know how he let that shot go,” said Montgomery, acknowledging that the pass from Hampus Lindom came straight down from the near point, as opposed to a more favorable diagonal feed from the right point. “That is such a hard angle to get that kind of pace on it, that kind of wood.”

The shot underscored what Montgomery called Pastrnak’s “incredible athleticism” and flexibility.

“He has to be flexible, to manipulate his hips and joints the way he did to uncork that,” said the coach. “I mean, he looked like that golfer, Jim Furyk. It was unorthodox, but he hit it on time.”

Swayman’s turn?

Montgomery and goalie coach Bob Essensa are leaning toward Jeremy Swayman starting in net vs. the Winged Wheels. “Though Goalie Bob reserves the right to change his mind,” said Montgomery. Swayman last took the net Oct. 18, a 7-5 loss at Ottawa in which he was pulled at the 40:00 mark after yielding six goals on 25 shots. Linus Ullmark has started the last three games, all wins. He is 4-0-0 on Causeway Street, logging a .938 save percentage …Charlie McAvoy was the lone player wearing a red (non-contact) sweater during practice.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.