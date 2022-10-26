Bucks use a lopsided run to victory after Nets coach Steve Nash is ejected in second half

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Bucks went on a lopsided run after Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter and beat the Nets, 110-99, Wednesday night.
Antetokounmpo scored 34 points in the second half as the Bucks outscored the Nets, 67-44, over the final two periods. After shooting just 3 of 10 in the first half, Antetokounmpo went 13 of 15 in the second half. He was following up a Saturday performance in which he scored 44 points and shot 17 of 21 in a 125-105 rout of the Rockets, marking just the fifth time in NBA history a player had scored at least 44 points while playing less than 28 minutes.
Bobby Portis had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, and Jrue Holiday added 15 points.
Kevin Durant scored 33, Kyrie Irving 27 and Royce O’Neale 12 for the Nets.
Nash was ejected for the first time as Nets coach since taking over at the start of the 2020-21 season. Nash was ejected twice during his 18-season playing career.
The Nets led, 70-66, with about 4½ minutes remaining in the third quarter when Nash appeared to argue for an offensive foul call on Antetokounmpo, who was bringing the ball up the court. Nash received a technical foul and then yelled his displeasure as assistant coach Jacque Vaughn and forward Royce O’Neale held him back. Nash’s heated reaction resulted in a second technical that got him ejected.
The Bucks outscored the Nets, 44-29, the rest of the way.