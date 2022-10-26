Can Tom Brady and Bucs rebound against Lamar Jackson and Ravens Thursday night?

When the 45-year-old Brady retired briefly last winter, he posted a story and picture of the two of them on social media with the caption: “You’re next.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night.

TAMPA — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success.

A few weeks later, the league’s career passing leader announced he would return for a 23rd season, hoping to complete “unfinished business” with the Bucs.

With the Ravens (4-3) headed to Tampa this week for the first matchup between the star quarterbacks since 2019 — Brady’s final season with the Patriots — Jackson, 25, was asked about the Instagram post.

“Yes, I saw it. I would say, hopefully, I’m next to win the Super Bowl,” Jackson said. “He’s got seven of them. So, hopefully, that’s what I’m next to — that’s what I was hoping.”

Jackson led the Ravens to a 37-20 victory over the Patriots three years ago. He’s never had an opportunity to speak with Brady off the field, however he acknowledged he appreciated the Instagram post.

“From a Hall of Fame quarterback. Like I said, the G.O.A.T. — of course, it means a lot,” Jackson said.

Brady’s unretirement hasn’t gone smoothly, beginning with taking an 11-day break from training camp for personal reasons in August.

The Bucs (3-4) have lost four of five games following a 2-0 start. Brady has only thrown one interception and leads the NFC with 1,942 yards passing, however he has just eight TD passes and Tampa Bay is tied for 25th in the league in scoring at 17.7 points per game.

Brady, who’s hoping to get the sputtering offense on track against the Ravens, said he reached out to Jackson on social media last winter because he thinks “very highly” of the young quarterback and “I think he’s got a great future.”

