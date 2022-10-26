fb-pixel Skip to main content
Men's college basketball

Coach Hubert Davis gets new deal, raise with North Carolina men’s basketball team after first year run

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press,Updated October 26, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Hubert Davis's new deal will pay an average of nearly $2.8 million per year, starting with $2.3 million for the upcoming season.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game.

Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school's multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.

It will pay an average of nearly $2.8 million per year, starting with $2.3 million for the upcoming season and increasing to $3.1 million for the final year. Performance bonuses could add another nearly $1.1 million per season.

Advertisement

Davis received a five-year deal after succeeding retiring Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in April 2021. It was worth about $10 million in base salary, supplemental pay, Learfield/Nike compensation and the expense allowance. It also featured a similar performance-bonus structure.

Davis made $1.8 million last year before picking up another $575,000 in bonuses for the Final Four run. He was originally due to make at least $2.9 million in 2025-26.

Davis, 52, played for UNC under late Hall of Famer Dean Smith and coached under Williams for nine seasons.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video