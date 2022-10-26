Coach Hubert Davis gets new deal, raise with North Carolina men’s basketball team after first year run

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game.

Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school's multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.

It will pay an average of nearly $2.8 million per year, starting with $2.3 million for the upcoming season and increasing to $3.1 million for the final year. Performance bonuses could add another nearly $1.1 million per season.