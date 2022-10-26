Controversial Antonio Brown defends Kanye West, Donda Sports agency

Antonio Brown, the former wide receiver who has not played in the NFL since walking off the field in the middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in January, said in a statement posted Tuesday night on social media that he would remain president of Donda Sports and is "dedicated to helping clarify statements taken out of proportion by the media."

A former NFL star is standing by Ye, the musician and fashion mogul formerly known as Kanye West, after a pair of star athletes became the latest prominent entities to sever ties with West’s Donda Sports marketing agency in the wake of the artist’s recent antisemitic remarks.

"I remain true to the mission of Donda and our amazing staff and community," Brown's statement said. "I remain dedicated to helping clarify statements taken out of proportion by the media. I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences, and designs to our world. I remain in support of the humanity that is Ye."

He added that he "actively seek[s] to coexist in places where I may have a difference of opinion because it's diversity in thought that pushes humanity forward. Let me be clear, discrimination of any kind is an injustice to all people."

Earlier Tuesday, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown, who both signed with Donda Sports this year, said they were leaving the agency.

A 24-time Grammy winner who expanded his brand across a number of business ventures, Ye has recently faced enormous backlash for posting that he would go "death con 3" on "JEWISH PEOPLE" and wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at a Paris fashion show for his Adidas-partnered line of Yeezy wear. During a subsequent podcast appearance, Ye repeated antisemitic tropes and claimed George Floyd died from having fentanyl in his system.

Before the statements from Donald and Brown, Adidas said Tuesday it was terminating that partnership out of an intolerance for "antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."