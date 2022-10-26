Did Mac Jones’s interception vs. the Bears deflect off ESPN’s SkyCam wire?

But upon further review, it appeared that Jones’s throw on the interception was perhaps deflected by a wire for the ESPN SkyCam.

Mac Jones, who made his first start since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3, threw what proved to be a night-ending interception in the second quarter. Jones was pulled from the game after the turnover in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe.

Was there more to one of the key plays from the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday night?

The moment was pointed out by a Bills fan on Twitter.

One thing that is impossible to know? How much the trajectory of the football would have changed had it not hit the wire.

Had officials noticed, the ruling would have been simple — and negated the interception.

“If a loose ball in play strikes a video board, guide wire, sky cam, or any other object, the ball will be dead immediately, and the down will be replayed at the previous spot,” according to the NFL rulebook.

Because the play ended in a turnover, Bill Belichick couldn’t challenge the ruling (scores and turnovers are automatically reviewed).

The onus was on the replay official to call for a booth review.

“If there is not an on-field ruling that the ball struck an object, the Replay Official is empowered to initiate a booth review, even if the event occurs prior to the two-minute warning,” according to the rulebook. “If, prior to the two-minute warning, no booth review is initiated by the Replay Official, a coach’s challenge is permitted under the established rules for such a challenge.”

Given the almost imperceptible contact that the football made with the wire, the incident was missed during the actual game.