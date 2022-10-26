fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' SOCCER | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ soccer: With a late winner, two more goals, Central Catholic freshman Lucy Irwin headlines Players of the Week

By Emma Healy Globe Correspondent,Updated October 26, 2022, 20 minutes ago

Olivia Avellar, Nauset — The Warriors (13-1-1) rolled to a Cape & Islands win over Barnstable thanks to three goals from the sophomore; she added another goal in a 2-0 win over Falmouth.

Laine Foutes, Swampscott — The senior assisted on two of the Big Blue’s three goals in a win over Salem, and she added a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Saugus.

Lucy Irwin, Central Catholic — With just 15 seconds left in the Raiders’ contest against Billerica Tuesday, the freshman found the back of the net to break a 1-1 tie in a Merrimack Valley Conference game. Irwin also added two goals in a 3-0 win over Haverhill earlier in the week.

Claire Murray, Hingham — Murray accounted for half of the Harborwomen’s six goals in a shutout win over Patriot League foe Whitman-Hanson. She added two more goals in a 3-1 win over Duxbury, keeping Hingham undefeated in league play.

Lyla Nappa, Mansfield — The sophomore registered a goal and an assist in a 4-0 blanking of Sharon, and she added the winning goal in the second half of a 2-0 win over Stoughton.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.

