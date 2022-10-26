EMass girls’ soccer: With a late winner, two more goals, Central Catholic freshman Lucy Irwin headlines Players of the Week

Olivia Avellar, Nauset — The Warriors (13-1-1) rolled to a Cape & Islands win over Barnstable thanks to three goals from the sophomore; she added another goal in a 2-0 win over Falmouth.

Laine Foutes, Swampscott — The senior assisted on two of the Big Blue’s three goals in a win over Salem, and she added a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Saugus.

Lucy Irwin, Central Catholic — With just 15 seconds left in the Raiders’ contest against Billerica Tuesday, the freshman found the back of the net to break a 1-1 tie in a Merrimack Valley Conference game. Irwin also added two goals in a 3-0 win over Haverhill earlier in the week.