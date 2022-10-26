Girls’ soccer notebook: The Mathis Sisters have forged an inseparable bond as Acton-Boxborough teammates

Now 14, Ruby caught the soccer bug and has joined her older sisters, 17-year-old Maya and 15-year-old Sadie , as key contributors for Acton-Boxborough (12-0-3), ranked No. 3 in this week’s Globe poll. Ruby, a freshman center back, anchors a defense that has only surrendered six goals.

In youth soccer, the youngest of the Mathis sisters used to adorn a dress and heels to the field, changing into shin guards and cleats moments before running out.

“I started playing defense because I saw how good Maya was at it and I wanted to be like her,” said Ruby.

Acton-Boxborough girls' soccer coach Ru Sweeney said the Mathis sisters have been driven to succeed by their shared work ethic. “They always think that someone is working harder than them and they don’t like that,” he said. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Maya, a senior committed to play at the University of Connecticut, shifted from center back to play in the central midfield for the Revolution. The reigning Dual County League MVP and All-New England selection has recorded 11 goals and four assists this season. Her versatility, leadership, and abundance of skill prompted Acton-Boxborough coach Ru Sweeney to describe her as a “unicorn.”

“They truly don’t know how talented they are,” Sweeney said. “They always think that someone is working harder than them and they don’t like that.”

“ ‘The neatest thing for me is that I watch them support each other’ Darren Mathis, on the joy he's gleaned from the active involvement of his three daughters and young son in soccer

Maya began playing at age 7, while Sadie and Ruby each picked up the game at 5. The sisters dove in head first, with their parents, Darren and Naomi, spending the majority of their time at the soccer field with their little brother, Chase, following along. Participating in different age groups, one sibling would play while the other two cheered her on.

“That’s been the neatest thing for me is that I watch them support each other,” said Darren. “It’s so amazing to me because it’s on a soccer field but it lasts for life.”

Ruby Mathis (right), a 14-year-old freshman center back on Acton-Boxborough's girls' soccer team, said she was drawn to the sport by watching her older sister, Maya, a 17-year-old senior (left), and following her lead. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The strong bond between the sisters has paid dividends for the Revolution. There have been many times in which the ball connects down the spine of the field from Ruby in the back to Maya in the midfield before finding Sadie up top. The sophomore striker has been an offensive spark, recording two goals and five assists in just five games after returning from a right ankle injury.

“A lot of it is us connecting passes,” said Sadie. “It’s honestly my favorite thing. I always know where [Maya] is. Usually I can hear her calling for the ball, but I already know where she’ll be.”

The connection on the field was forged through car rides across the country for tournaments, innumerable days practicing with one another, friendly banter at the dinner table, and shared experiences that have formed a precious relationship. Maya wanted to stay close to home when playing in college in order to be able to watch Sadie and Ruby’s game and vice-versa.

Sadie Mathis proved she was the least squeamish of the three sisters by disposing of a bug rescued from the team's practice field. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“What was special was that we all liked soccer,” said Maya. “We would go to the fields or in the backyard and kick around. Our parents would remind us that all three of us work together and that created a really good work ethic. There’s a deeper love and appreciation for each other and I think that’s special.”

Senior night served as a reminder of that shared bond. The Revolution has a venerable tradition in which a senior chooses a member of the team to read a prepared speech in front of the team on that person’s importance to the team. Sadie and Ruby shared their reflections on Maya’s importance to them as an older sister in a poignant moment.

Senior Maya Mathis, a UConn commit, has led the way for the Acton-Boxborough girls' soccer team, which is 12-0-3 and ranked third in the Globe top 20. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“Senior night was definitely a reality check that I won’t be able to look on across the field and see two of my best friends and sisters standing there with me,” said Maya.

Last Saturday night, 20 to 30 members of the Mathis family cheered as the Revolution rolled to a 3-0 nonleague win over Shrewsbury, with Maya netting a goal.

Darren and his mother, Zebbie, Naomi and her father, Kevin, have been a constant presence at their games, never missing a single one. The Mathis family is savoring each moment of the only season in which all three girls play together.

“My only goal was for them to play a varsity sport in high school,” said Naomi. “My dream was to watch them all play on the same field.”

Having her daughters play together on the Acton-Boxborough girls' soccer team has been a dream for Naomi Mathis. “My dream was to watch them all play on the same field,” she said. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Corner kicks

▪ Hingham first-year coach Mary-Frances Monroe’s definition of a “slow start” is different from many others’. The Harborwomen opened the season with two ties: 1-1 decisions vs. King Philip Sept. 7 and at Norwell Sept. 9.

Since then, the Harborwomen have gone 13-0-1 to sit solidly atop the Patriot League standings, ranked No. 2 in the Globe top 20.

To get her team back on track, Monroe called team leaders into her office for one-on-one meetings. She looked not only at Hingham’s captains — Madison Aughe, Sophie Reale, and Caroline Schiffman — but also junior Claire Murray and senior Emily Gibbons.

“Even if they don’t have a captain title, they’re still looked upon as leaders on the field,” Monroe said.

Monroe attributed the early-season disconnect to the graduation of 14 seniors last season. It just took time for the new players to gel with the returners.

“I think we’re having great strides going into playoffs and are peaking at the right time,” Monroe said.

▪ The race for the Hockomock League title comes down to the final days of the regular season; four teams remain in contention for at least a share of the crown. At 13-3-1, Franklin currently holds the top spot and can clinch the league title with a win over Milford (4-11-1) on Thursday. King Philip (12-3-1) can win the league with a win over Taunton (0-13-2).

Oliver Ames (11-3-1) and Mansfield (10-3-3) both still have a shot at winning at least a share of the Davenport division title. Canton sits just two points out of first with just a visit from Mansfield remaining.

Games to watch

Thursday, No. 18 Wellesley at No. 6 Natick, 3:45 p.m. — In a showdown between two of the top teams in the Bay State-Carey division, the Red Hawks (12-2-2) will look to down Wellesley (7-1-5), which hasn’t lost since dropping a 1-0 decision to Brookline in its season opener.

Saturday, No. 10 Brookline at No. 8 Newton South, 6 p.m. — The two teams have been jockeying for the top position in their respective leagues all season — Brookline (9-3-3) in the Bay State and Newton South (11-4-1) in the Dual County — and they’ll each cap off their out-of-conference play with one of the toughest games of their seasons.

Saturday, No. 16 Mansfield at Canton, 10 a.m. — The Hornets (10-3-3) still have a shot at winning part of the Hockomock-Davenport title, but it will take wins over Sharon (5-9-1) and Canton (9-3-4) to do so, and the latter sits just two points out of first place in the league.

Monday, No. 17 Nauset at Bridgewater-Raynham, 4:30 p.m. — The Trojans (12-3-1) haven’t lost since dropping a 3-2 decision against Durfee on Sept. 27. Nauset (13-1-1), meanwhile, is on a 10-game win streak dating back to Sept. 17.

Correspondent Emma Healy contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.