Celtics

Celtics forward Grant Williams suspended one game for making contact with official

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated October 26, 2022, 1 hour ago
Grant Williams was ejected from Monday night's loss at Chicago after making contact with an official.Michael Reaves/Getty

The Celtics will be without Grant Williams for Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers after the NBA suspended the forward one game for an incident in Monday night’s loss at Chicago.

The punishment is for “recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official,” said NBA executive vice president/head of basketball operations Joe Dumars in a statement.

The contact, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 8:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 120-102 loss to the Bulls at United Center.

“After it is correctly judged a blocking foul on Williams, he jumps up and approaches official [Cheryl] Flores and makes intentional physical contact with her,” lead official Marc Davis said in the postgame pool report Monday night, “and he is ejected as per rule for this sportsmanship act.”

