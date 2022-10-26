Here are eight thoughts on the 3-4 Patriots

Now that rookie Tyquan Thornton is back from a collarbone injury, the Patriots could part ways with Nelson Agholor or Kendrick Bourne, both of whom have garnered interest in recent weeks. Agholor is set to become a free agent this offseason, so the Patriots might as well try to get something in return if they plan to move on from him anyway.

1. With the NFL trade deadline looming (4 p.m. on Tuesday), New England’s roster may undergo a couple of changes in the coming days. One possibility: Offloading one of the wide receivers.

Eight thoughts on the state of the 3-4 Patriots …

Advertisement

Bourne, meanwhile, is under contract through 2023, with a salary-cap number of $6.9 million next season.

2. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon is off to another fast start, registering 15 quarterback hits and a league-high 8.5 sacks. Judon has earned the praise of opposing coaches each week for his speed off the edge and ability to pressure the quarterback. He was the lone bright spot of an otherwise lackluster defensive performance Monday night.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The question is: Can he keep it up?

Judon’s production dipped following the bye week last season, so the Patriots are hoping to avoid a similar trajectory by managing his usage. Judon has been on the field for 73.4 percent of the defense’s snaps, compared with 84.1 percent through seven games last year.

Even with that end-of-season slide, Judon has been by far the most consistent and dynamic playmaker of the free agents the Patriots signed in 2021.

3. Punter Jake Bailey ranks at the bottom of the league in net average, average hang time, and yards per punt. Of his 26 punts, nine have landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

The numbers have taken a stark turn since Bailey’s All-Pro season in 2020, when he finished atop the league in those categories. Something certainly appears off, although Bailey has yet to pop up on the injury report.

Advertisement

Asked about Bailey’s season, coach Bill Belichick kept his remarks general, saying everybody needs to play better.

The Patriots could be in trouble if things don’t improve as soon as this week, because the Jets rank fourth in average yards per punt return.

4. When running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris are both active, they typically alternate drives, with Stevenson also taking the snaps on third down. On Monday, however, Stevenson outsnappedHarris, 40-9.

Even though Harris did not play in Week 6 because of a hamstring injury, he was a full participant in every practice leading up to Monday night’s game, meaning health was likely not a factor in the wide disparity.

The backfield should belong to Stevenson. He breaks tackles, picks up blitzes, and boasts impressive quickness to go along with his big build. His emergence could put the long-term future of Harris in doubt, as Harris, drafted in the third round in 2019, will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Patriots have rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris available at running back as well.

5. With his next win, Belichick will pass George Halas to become the second-winningest coach of all time. To pass Don Shula, Belichick will need to win 24 more games during the regular season and playoffs.

Advertisement

The assumption is that Belichick will coach until he achieves that milestone, so how long might it take? Back in the Tom Brady era, the Patriots could rack up two dozen wins over the course of two seasons. Now, Belichick probably will need at least three.

6. A perplexing aspect of right tackle Isaiah Wynn’s uninspired season is the fact that he is expected to become a free agent at the end of the year. Wynn might be upset with the Patriots for a variety of reasons — switching his position and floating his name in trade packages, for example — but he is also auditioning for other teams with each game.

His poor performances and slew of mental errors have only hurt his value. You would think the prospect of securing a lucrative contract might serve as some motivation.

7. Belichick’s plan with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe Monday night still makes little sense.

When Brad Stevens was coaching the Celtics, he often stressed the importance of respecting a seemingly inferior opponent. You would think that Belichick, with 20-plus years of head coaching experience, would be familiar with this concept. But his actions indicate he did not respect the Bears, even if he waxed poetic about them earlier in the week.

Would the Patriots have implemented a quarterback rotation against the Bills? Probably not. The opposition must have been a factor in Belichick’s intent to play both Jones and Zappe.

8. Based on the winning percentages of their upcoming opponents, the Patriots have the hardest remaining strength of schedule in the league. New England still has to face the Jets twice, Indianapolis, Minnesota, Buffalo twice, Arizona, Las Vegas, Cincinnati, and Miami.

Advertisement

For all the offseason talk about the strength of the AFC West, the AFC East is shaping up to be the conference’s best division. The Patriots are the only AFC East team below .500, sitting last behind the 5-1 Bills, 5-2 Jets, and 4-3 Dolphins. There will be plenty of opportunities for them to make up ground, as half of their remaining games are against division opponents.

That being said, FiveThirtyEight currently gives New England just a 20 percent chance of earning a playoff berth.

Before the season, I predicted the Patriots would finish 10-7, advance to the postseason, and lose in the first round. Prognosticating games can be a futile exercise, but I still think a 10-win season and playoff appearance are possible.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.