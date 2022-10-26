It’s Dusty Baker’s experience vs. Rob Thomson’s aggressive style, and other thoughts on the World Series

Advantage, Houston? Not necessarily. Thomson has managed aggressively in the postseason, forgoing traditional bullpen roles by using his best relievers earlier in games.

• The managers: Dusty Baker, 73, has managed 3,883 regular-season games over 25 seasons. Rob Thomson, 59, has managed 111 games since he was named manager of the Phillies on June 3.

HOUSTON — The World Series starts Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Here are a few storylines to keep in mind as the Phillies face the Astros:

In an age of risk-averse managing, going full-tilt for a victory earns a manager a lot of respect from his players.

Advertisement

The last manager hired during the middle of that season to win a World Series was Jack McKeon with the 2003 Marlins.

Baker has yet to win a World Series, the only box left unchecked for him. He should be a Hall of Famer regardless. He has been a good fit for Houston.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Rob Thomson replaced Joe Girardi as Phillies manager in June. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

• Bryce Harper’s legacy: Before this season, Harper took part in four playoff series and lost them all. One of the best players of his era has spent most of his Octobers at home.

This season Harper is 18 of 43 with 11 extra-base hits, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored over 11 games. His game-winning home run in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday will never be forgotten in Philadelphia.

Harper is playing the role of David Ortiz very well so far. The Astros would be wise not to pitch to him unless necessary. If he leads the Phillies to a championship, he could get a statue next to Rocky Balboa.

• Depth vs. momentum: The Astros are clearly the better team in all three facets of the game. Righthanders Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, and Ryne Stanek would be front-line pitchers on most teams. They’re depth pieces for Houston.

Advertisement

The Astros are 7-0 in the playoffs and have allowed only 18 runs over 72 innings. They have all the answers.

The Phillies were the lowest seed in the NL playoffs but upset the Cardinals, Braves, and Padres to get to the Series. They’re 9-2 in the playoffs and won’t be intimidated by the Astros.

The Phillies can be shaky defensively and that could be a factor.

• Game times: 8:03 p.m. for all seven games on FOX. There hasn’t been a day game in the World Series since Game 6 between the Cardinals and Twins in 1987.

That fight is over and the bottom line won.

This will be the first World Series since 1995 not called by Joe Buck. Joe Davis took over the top job after Buck went to ESPN for “Monday Night Football.” Davis will work with John Smoltz.

• Former Red Sox: The Astros have Christian Vázquez as their backup catcher. He has appeared in three playoff games and caught 23 scoreless innings. Depending on how long the series lasts, he could get a few starts.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly is a former Red Sox minor leaguer who was taken by the Twins in the 2012 Rule 5 Draft. Pressly played for Double A Portland in 2012.

Pressly has pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings this season, allowing two hits and striking out eight with two walks.

Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber played 41 regular-season games for the Sox last season, hitting .291 with a .957 OPS. He hit .205 in 11 playoff games but did crack three home runs, including a blast off Gerrit Cole in the Wild Card game.

Advertisement

Kyle Schwarber is in his ninth MLB season. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

The Sox didn’t see a roster fit for Schwarber and he signed with the Phillies as a free agent for four years and $79 million. Schwarber had 46 home runs, 94 RBIs and an .827 OPS during the season and has since homered three times and driven in five runs in 11 playoff games.

• Dombrowski winning again: Want to win? Hire Dave Dombrowski. The veteran executive joined the Phillies before the 2021 season. Now they’re in the Series for the first time since 2009 and in the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Dombrowski took over a downtrodden Red Sox organization in 2015 and won 93 games the next two seasons before the 2018 team won 108 games and the World Series.

He was fired — “parted ways” as the Sox put it — less than a year later. From the day he was hired until the day he was fired the Sox were 395-279 (.586) under Dombrowski.

They are 202-199 (.503) since and finished in last place this season.

• Experience counts: Jose Altuve (86), Alex Bregman (80), and Yuli Gurriel (80) are in the top 17 all-time for most playoff games. That’ll help when Citizens Bank Park gets loud.

Altuve is 3 of 32 in the postseason this year without an RBI. That’s a good bet to change in the Series.

Advertisement

• Prediction: Astros in five games. Pitching and defense plays in the postseason. The Houston players believe they’re capable of finishing the playoffs 11-0 but the Phillies will get a game at home.





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.