NCAA approves new guidance on player endorsement deals

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA’s Division 1 Board of Directors approved on Wednesday new guidance to members on name, image and likeness activities, clarifying how schools, coaches, and staffers can be involved with athletes’ endorsement and sponsorship deals.

The latest clarifications to the NCAA’s interim NIL policy creates no new rules, but are intended to give athletic departments a better idea of what types of support fall outside existing bylaws.

“The NIL landscape is constantly evolving, and the Board of Directors decided it was important to offer further guidance with respect to a number of key questions that have arisen recently,” said Georgia president Jere Morehead, chairman of the D1 board. “As we continue to reinforce current NCAA rules, we expect to offer further guidance in the future on what should and should not be done when engaged in these activities.”