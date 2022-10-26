Report: Mac Jones expected to start at quarterback for Patriots Sunday against Jets

Questions about the position emerged after Monday night’s 33-14 loss to the Bears, in which Jones played just three possessions before getting pulled for rookie Bailey Zappe . Belichick shared almost nothing about the reasoning behind that decision, other than Jones’s health was a factor in the plan to use both quarterbacks.

The Patriots removed Jones from the injury report, meaning he was a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3. According to ESPN , Jones took about 90 percent of the first-team reps in Wednesday’s practice and will start on Sunday.

While Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered little clarity Wednesday on the team’s quarterback situation, signs point to Mac Jones starting on Sunday against the Jets.

Since Monday’s game, Belichick has declined every opportunity to formally name a starting quarterback — and he did so once again on Wednesday.

“We’ll see how it goes here today,” he said before practice.

Belichick used that line when asked several follow-up questions.

Does he plan on utilizing a quarterback rotation again?

“We’ll see how it goes today,” he said.

What would Belichick need to see in order to make a decision about the starter?

“We’ll see how it goes today,” he said.

Are Jones and Zappe competing for the job?

“I never said that,” he replied. “I said, ‘We’ll see how it goes today.’ ”

Does Jones have to show something more in order to earn the start?

“We’re getting ready for the Jets,” Belichick said. “All of us.”

Jones spoke to reporters after practice and would not confirm if he will start Sunday.

“I plan to start every game that I’ve ever played in,” he said. “Whether that was in pee-wee football or third string at Alabama, I always try to prepare as the starter. If it’s one snap or 70, I’ll be ready to go. That’s all you can do, right? You can’t really control anything else. I work really hard and put myself in position to do that, and yes, I think I deserve that.”

Asked specifically about ESPN’s report that he will start, Jones would not say whether a decision has been made. He praised Belichick for “being open” and emphasized the importance of “clear communication,” but added that it does not matter to him whether he’s told he’s the starter or not.

“We don’t really talk about that,” Jones said. “We’re going to do the week of practice, and then Coach Belichick, just like every other week, he’s going to tell you what you’re doing and how you have to play the game and what we have to do to win.”

Jones will not speak to the media again before Sunday’s game, while Belichick is scheduled to hold another news conference Thursday morning. Asked Wednesday before practice if he planned on revealing the team’s plans then, Belichick cracked a smile.

“Maybe,” he said. “Maybe.”

Andrews absent from practice

Center David Andrews is in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday after withstanding a blindside hit from Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel in the fourth quarter. Pennel was flagged and ejected on the play. If Andrews is not cleared in time, backup James Ferentz will get the start . . . Defensive tackle Christian Barmore and safety Kyle Dugger also did not practice. Barmore did not play Monday because of a knee injury, while Dugger left Monday’s game early with an ankle injury . . . Eight players practiced in a limited capacity: wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (calf), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), guard Michael Onwenu (ankle), safety Adrian Phillips (shoulder), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder). Bourne, Uche, and Wynn did not play Monday . . . The Patriots placed rookie defensive tackle LaBryan Ray on the practice-squad injured reserve list and re-signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.