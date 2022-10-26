Undefeated Flightline heads Breeders’ Cup Classic; embattled trainer Bob Baffert back in Kentucky

“We know we have a really super horse,” Sadler said Wednesday. “The pressure is there because he’s going to be a heavy favorite, but I’ve trained quite a long time and this is the kind of pressure you want.”

Trained by John Sadler, Flightline is 5-0 in his career, winning his starts by a combined margin of 62¾ lengths.

Undefeated Flightline and Rich Strike, upset winner of the Kentucky Derby, head a field of nine for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with trainer Todd Pletcher pre-entering two horses for the $6 million race that also includes a horse from the barn of embattled trainer Bob Baffert.

The 4-year-old Flightline is coming off a record 19¼-length win in his last race, the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Sept. 3.

“He just made mockery of everybody behind him,” said Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, who will send Olympiad against Flightline.

Rich Strike is winless in three starts since his shocking victory in the Derby at 80-1 odds in May. He was a close second to Hot Rod Charlie, another Classic pre-entry, in his last start, the Lukas Classic on Oct. 1 at Churchill Downs.

Rich Strike is the only winner of this year's Triple Crown races to still be competing. Preakness winner Early Voting and Belmont winner Mo Donegal have both been retired to stud.

The Classic field was among the horses pre-entered Wednesday for the $28 million, 14-race world championships on Nov. 4-5 at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. The track last hosted in 2020, but without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baffert plans to enter Taiba in the Classic, a race the Hall of Fame trainer has won a record four times. The colt won the Pennsylvania Derby and finished second in the Haskell. He was 12th in the Kentucky Derby while being trained by Tim Yakteen, who took over because Baffert has been banned by Churchill Downs through the 2023 Derby.

