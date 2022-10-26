Undefeated Philadelphia Eagles acquire pass rusher Robert Quinn from Bears

Quinn goes from a rebuilding franchise to a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles (6-0) are the lone undefeated team and have one of the NFL’s best defenses. Philadelphia, coming off a bye, hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.

“I think it’s another great player on this team,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “He has a history of being a great defensive end and edge rusher. I think he’ll help us out in a number of ways. Adds a lot of depth, and I’m excited to meet him.”

The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record with 18½ sacks last year in a resurgent season.

With Quinn, an Eagles defensive line that already has Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Jordan Davis becomes that much more daunting. Quinn replaces defensive end Derek Barnett, who tore an ACL in the opener at Detroit.

The Eagles are holding opponents to 297.8 yards per game, which is fourth in the NFL. They’re fifth against the pass at 188 yards and rank second in interceptions with nine. When it comes to sacks, they’re tied for 10th with 17. And that’s an area where Quinn could help.

He has 102 sacks over 12 seasons with the Rams, Miami, Dallas, and Chicago. Quinn was an All-Pro with St. Louis in 2013 when he had a career-high 19 sacks and made his second straight Pro Bowl the following year.

Quinn had said several times he would rather remain with the Bears than be traded. When the deal finally materialized, it caught star linebacker Roquan Smith off guard. He was at the dais addressing reporters when the news surfaced and he became emotional.

“Let me take a second, if you don’t mind,” Smith said. After about 10 seconds, he continued: “You know, I have a great deal of respect for that guy, you know. Damn Crazy.”

Lions owner frustrated

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp shared her frustration with the team’s 1-5 record but expressed confidence in the franchise’s leadership.

“We’ve got 11 more games to go, so I just don’t want everyone to push the panic button and give up the ship,” Hamp said. “I think we’ve got the right people in place to pull this off, and I truly believe that. I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t.”

Nearly two years ago during her first season in charge, Hamp fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia. After going through a search to hire GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, she doesn’t sound eager to make another bold move to get rid of either or both.

“I believe in the leadership,” Hamp said when asked if Holmes and Campbell’s jobs were safe regardless of how the season ends.

The Lions gave Holmes his first opportunity to be an NFL general manager in January 2021 and shortly thereafter gave Campbell a second chance after he was briefly an interim coach for the Dolphins.

“What I really have confidence in is the process we went through in the first place when we hired Brad and Dan,” Hamp said. “It was extremely thorough, and we really believe we’ve come up with the right people.”

So far, Holmes, Campbell and their players have not led a turnaround.

“It’s frustrating " Hamp said. “Am I frustrated? Absolutely. Are the fans frustrated? Absolutely.”

Chargers put Jackson on IR

Former Patriot J.C. Jackson was placed on injured reserve by the Chargers after he underwent surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. Jackson’s knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin during the second quarter of the Seahawks’ 37-23 victory last Sunday. Jackson was left clutching his knee on the turf and was down for several minutes while being tended to by trainers … Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the Jets and is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots after requesting to be traded last week. Moore, in his second season, has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets’ surprising 5-2 start. He was held out from practice last Thursday and Friday and didn’t travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9. “We’ve had talks,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s good. We’re all good. He just needs to go out and do what he does and see if we can get him the ball and make a few plays.” Saleh said last Friday “trading him is not an option,” and he has reiterated a few times since that Moore remains a valued member of the team … Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson proclaimed himself “ready to roll” despite a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Denver’s game against Jacksonville Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Wilson was a limited participant in practice and coach Nathaniel Hackett was noncommittal, but the veteran quarterback was optimistic. “I feel great, ready to roll,” Wilson said. “I’m super locked in and ready to hopefully get a big win in London.” Wilson, who was held out of last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the Jets by Hackett, estimated he stayed on his feet for half of the eight-hour flight to Britain. “I was walking up and down the aisles,” Wilson said. “Everybody was knocked out. I was doing high-knees, working on my legs and everything else, making sure I’m ready to rock.” … Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White’s return from a left knee injury will have to wait at least one more week. Coach Sean McDermott ruled out White from playing against the Packers on Sunday night. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared to begin practicing two weeks ago after missing 11 months with a torn ligament. Under NFL rules, the Bills have one more week to add White to the active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve … Browns starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral tear sustained in a loss to Baltimore, his second major injury in two seasons. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips is likely done for the season and will need surgery. He got hurt while making a tackle in the second half of the Browns’ 23-20 loss, their fourth straight defeat. A third-round pick from LSU in 2020, Phillips played in just four games last season after he suffered an injured biceps in a training camp practice against the Giants.