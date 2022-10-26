Wilmington’s Steve Scanlon, Concord-Carlisle’s Ray Pavlik get milestone coaching wins

Scanlon played both soccer and hockey at Curry College, graduating in 1985. In 1991, he took the helm of the Wilmington boys’ hockey program, winning two state championships under his guidance.

Wilmington boys’ soccer and hockey coach Steve Scanlon achieved his 700th career combined win between both sports while Concord-Carlisle boys’ soccer coach Ray Pavlik achieved his 300th career win.

Wednesday proved to be a night of milestone victories for a pair of coaches.

After coaching the boys’ soccer team at Methuen for two years and Westford Academy for eight years, Scanlon was an interim coach for Wilmington in 2000. His father, Richard, presided over the program from 1982 to 2000. Since 2001, Scanlon has led the Wildcats on the soccer field.

Advertisement

“Sports and coaching has always been in the family –– to take over my dad’s team was a real honor,” said Scanlon.

Scanlon was unaware of the achievement after Dom Feeney and Ryan Willson netted goals in the final four minutes of regulation to earn a 2-0 Middlesex League Freedom Division win for the Wildcats (3-10-3). Scanlon captured the moment with a picture with the team after the final whistle.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up





“I guess it’s a big one, it’s an awful lot of wins,” continued Scanlon. “I guess longevity is part of it. I’ve had some incredible players and assistant coaches. It’s the culmination of everything.”

With a 3-0 win over Westford Academy, Pavlik won his 300th career game and captured the Dual County League Thorpe Division title.

In his 21st season at the helm of the Patriots, Pavlik owns a career record of 300-69-54, winning five state championships and 11 Dual County League titles.

Pavlik’s oldest son, also named Ray, scored the winning goal, getting behind the defense and skipping a shot with the inside of his foot to the far post. Ray, a senior, presented his father with the game ball, signed by every member of the team, including his younger son, Kylan, a sophomore.

Advertisement

“To share it with my boys is an all time moment for me,” said Pavlik. “The milestone is nice, but if it was going to happen, I wanted it to happen this year with both of my boys. That’s a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The No. 8 Patriots (12-2-2) have had a season full of quality moments on the pitch, but Pavlik took a moment to reflect on all the players that he’s had the pleasure to coach in his 21 seasons.

“To think of all the great players and assistant coaches that we’ve had, you feel pretty fortunate that these kids have come through and you have the ability to interact with them,” said Pavlik. “It’s great to coach kids that work hard and want to get better.”