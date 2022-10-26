Labour Party comes out swinging at Britain’s new prime minister

“He’s so weak he’s done a grubby deal, trading national security, because he was scared to lose another leadership election,” Labour’s leader, Keir Starmer said Wednesday, ripping into Sunak for naming an immigration hard-liner to his Cabinet only a week after she was fired from her post for a security violation.

LONDON — A day after King Charles III welcomed him to the 1844 room in Buckingham Palace, reportedly laying out a table of treats for the festive holiday of Diwali, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ventured into the less genteel confines of the House of Commons. His Labour Party opponents skipped the treats.

From there, Starmer moved on to the evils of nondomiciled tax status, a loophole used by Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, to avoid paying British taxes on her global income. Earlier this year, Murty, the daughter of an Indian technology billionaire, agreed to pay those taxes in the future.

“I don’t need to explain to the prime minister how nondom status works; he already knows all about that,” Starmer said moments after he had congratulated Sunak on becoming the first “British Asian prime minister.”

It was a bracing debut for Sunak in the weekly political cage match known as prime minister’s questions, and it gave a glimpse of how Labour planned to frame its case against the Conservative Party’s new leader, its third in seven weeks. Starmer described a governing party out of control, bereft of ideas, with a standard-bearer who could not relate to the anxieties of ordinary people.

Sitting on a lead of more than 30 percentage points in polls, with the Conservatives still traumatized by their recent chaos and an economy plunging into recession, Labour plans to press its advantage against Sunak. But it faces obstacles, including Sunak’s button-down, technocratic style and a policy record that stands in stark contrast to that of his failed predecessor, Liz Truss.

If anything, Sunak is closer in style to Starmer, a low-key human rights lawyer who served as head of the Crown Prosecution Service. With a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II for his “services to law and criminal justice” and an advanced law degree from Oxford, Starmer has the elite credentials of Sunak, though he comes from a working-class background.

Starmer, 60, used his forensic skills to great effect against Truss and Boris Johnson during prime minister’s questions. But in Sunak, 42, he has a well-prepared adversary who is fast on his feet.

“My record is clear,” Sunak declared, looking unruffled by Starmer as his backbenchers cheered and whooped. “When times are difficult in this country, I will always protect the most vulnerable.”

As chancellor of the Exchequer under Johnson, Sunak doled out billions of dollars in aid to people who had lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. During the Conservative Party’s leadership contest last summer, he warned presciently that cutting taxes at a time of double-digit inflation, as Truss promised, was a “fairy tale” that would hurt Britain’s reputation and leave people worse off.

In just two days in office, Sunak has already created the impression of a government coming back to its senses after the chaos of Truss and the scandals of her predecessor, Johnson. On Wednesday, the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, said he would delay the publication of a detailed fiscal statement from next Monday to Nov. 17 to gather better projections of growth and public finances.

With Hunt scrapping virtually all of Truss’s tax cuts, Sunak’s policy might not end up looking all that different from that of a Labour government. One exception, of course, is nondomiciled tax status, which Labour has vowed to eliminate, raising at least 1 billion pounds ($1.13 billion) for the British Treasury.

That illustrates both the advantages and pitfalls of a single-minded focus on Sunak’s wealth. Political analysts said that pounding the prime minister for his affluent lifestyle alone would not appeal to voters who are not already reliable Labour supporters. But linking it to his wife’s tax status raises a fairness issue that could hurt Sunak, particularly if he is cutting spending and raising taxes on others.

“If they simply go after Sunak for being Sunak — and there are plenty of people on the left of the party who are willing to do that — that won’t really fly with the voters whose support they need,” said Steve Fielding, a professor of political history at the University of Nottingham.

“But if they can pinpoint that Sunak is personally benefiting from a tax break that most people view as totally illegitimate,” he continued, “that raises questions about whether he is serious about solving these issues.”

Labour will be helped by the memories of Truss’s trickle-down experiment, Fielding said, because it “established an almost instinctual notion of what the Conservative Party is all about, which is to take care of the well-off.”

By highlighting the rehabilitated Cabinet minister, Starmer also sought to discredit Sunak’s promise to run a government of “integrity, professionalism, and accountability.” The minister, Suella Braverman, was appointed as home secretary, the same job from which she had been fired by Truss, ostensibly because she sent a government document on her personal e-mail.

Sunak said that Braverman recognized that she had made an “error of judgment” but that he was delighted to bring her back to the Cabinet, declaring that she would crack down on crime and defend Britain’s borders.

In fact, political analysts said, Braverman’s greatest value for Sunak is that she backed him during the recent leadership contest. She is a popular figure on the party’s right, and her endorsement gave him crucial momentum to thwart Johnson’s efforts to catch him in the race for nominating votes. Her appointment, they said, was a simple quid pro quo.

But it could pose problems for Sunak down the road: Braverman and Truss clashed over immigration policy, with the home secretary favoring a tough approach that would cut the number of arrivals, while her boss was open to a more moderate approach because it could drive faster economic growth.