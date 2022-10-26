Tens of thousands in Iran mourn woman whose death set off protests

In the capital, Tehran, women tossed their headscarves onto bonfires in the street, shouting, “Freedom! Freedom!” videos showed. In many places, the protesters condemned the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and chanted for his death and removal.

By evening, demonstrations had spread across the country to many cities and university campuses, with large crowds in the streets clapping and defiantly chanting the mantras of the protests: “Women, Life, Freedom” and “We will fight and take Iran back,” according to videos on social media.

A day of mourning for Mahsa Amini, the young woman whose death sparked a protest movement in Iran, was marred by violence Wednesday as security forces attacked and shot at demonstrators in parts of the country, according to media reports, rights groups, and videos posted on social media.

Security forces attacked protesters with tear gas; beat them with batons; and in some places, such as Tehran, Qazvin, and Saghez, opened fire on them, videos showed. Some crowds in the capital fought back, chasing security forces and setting fire to their motorcycles.

In the southern city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported that at least two gunmen opened fire into a crowd at the Shah Cheragh mosque, a landmark tourist attraction, killing 15 people, including two children, and injuring 40. Government officials called it a terrorist attack by foreigners, and the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The rare attack by a foreign terrorist group added to the atmosphere of tension and instability gripping the country. Despite the Islamic State’s claim, some Iranians questioned the government’s assertion that it was a terrorist attack — a sign of the deepening lack of trust for the country’s authoritarian rulers.

Earlier in the day, thousands of Iranians made their way to the northwestern city of Saghez, the hometown of Amini, to mark 40 days of mourning since her death in police custody, according to local media, rights groups, and videos on social media. They came by car and motorbike or on foot, despite a heavy security presence in the city and threats of imprisonment and death from authorities.

Amini was a member of Iran’s Kurdish minority, and at least 50 people were injured in the Kurdish-dominated provinces of Iran on Wednesday, where protests have been especially intense at times, according to Norway-based human rights group Hengaw and videos online.

Wednesday marked the 40th day of the mourning period observed under Islamic tradition for Amini. She died in Tehran on Sept. 16, after she was arrested by the morality police on grounds she was not properly observing the hijab law, which mandates a head covering for women.

Outrage over her death set off more than a month of intensive protests across Iran, many of them led by women and youth, and calling for an end to authoritarian clerical rule. Rights groups say that at least 216 people have been killed since the protest began, including 32 children, and thousands have been injured and arrested.

The Internet and popular communication applications have been disrupted for weeks, making it difficult for Iranians to confirm the full scope of the government’s crackdown.

The protests do not have a centralized leadership but have sustained momentum. Ahead of Wednesday’s day of mourning, activists and protesters called for the public to come out into the streets.

“Don’t be silent. Tomorrow everyone must come out,” Bahman Ghobadi, a renowned Iranian Kurdish filmmaker, said in a message on Instagram on Tuesday, the eve of the day of mourning for Amini.

Amini’s brother, Ashkan Amini, who was with her when she was arrested, visited the cemetery in Saghez where she is buried Tuesday after receiving threats from the government to cancel plans for a gathering in Saghez to mourn his sister the next day.

“Sleep my dear, may I bear all your pain,” he wrote under a video that he posted of her grave covered in red rose petals.

Clashes erupted hours later between protesters and security forces in the central square of Saghez, near a hotel where several high-profile soccer stars were staying to attend the mourning ceremony for Amini, according to videos posted by Hengaw.

The violence Tuesday night did not deter thousands of mourners, many of them wearing dark clothing, who arrived in Saghez on Wednesday. Videos showed people flocking on foot to Amini’s gravesite.

“We shall avenge Mahsa. We shall topple the dictator,” some protesters shouted, according to videos posted on social media.

Hengaw said regime forces had blocked the main roads leading to the cemetery in Saghez, showing a video of people crossing a hilly field to get in.

Clashes between security forces and protesters were later reported in the city center, close to the local governor’s office, Hengaw said.

Security forces were also deployed in large numbers in other cities across the country, including Tehran, where protesters and activists had called for workers and businesses to join nationwide demonstrations, according to videos posted by rights groups and social media.

Some Iranians stayed away from jobs Wednesday, and some parents kept children at home in a sign of collective mourning for Amini, according to residents of Tehran and social media posts and videos.

Also Wednesday, Washington announced it would impose sanctions on 14 individuals and three entities in Iran for their roles in violent crackdowns on protesters, censorship, and prison violence. Some individuals are commanders in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a statement from the office of Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Some others hold leadership positions in Iran’s prison system, the statement said.