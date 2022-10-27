Author readings around Boston Oct. 30-Nov. 5

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Josh Funk (“My Pet Feet”) and Anika Aldamuy Denise (“Phenomenal AOC: The Roots and Rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez”) read in person at 10:30 a.m. at Blue Bunny Books . . . Olivie Blake (“The Atlas Paradox”) reads in person at noon at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $28 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Pacifique Irankunda (“The Tears of a Man Flow Inward: Growing Up in the Civil War in Burundi”) reads in person at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Sarah Silberstein Swartz (“Heroines, Rescuers, Rabbis, Spies: Unsung Women of the Holocaust”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Puppet Showplace Theater at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith.
TUESDAY
Vanessa A. Bee (“Home Bound: An Uprooted Daughter’s Reflections on Belonging”) is in conversation with Nora Caplan-Bricker in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Rachael Bade and Karoun Demirjian (“Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump”) read in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Kristin Cashore (“Seasparrow”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers (“Inside Bridgerton”) read at 9 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $65 for admission and a copy of the book).
WEDNESDAY
Léonie Little-Lex (“A is for Always: An Adoption Alphabet”) reads in person at 9:30 a.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Donald Yacovone (“Teaching White Supremacy: America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity”) is in conversation with Henry Louis Gates Jr. in person at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for admission, and free for members, EBT cardholders and virtual attendees) . . . Deborah Schwartz (“Wind of the House, Voice of the Stream, of the Dream That You Dream, While We Turn You Around: Poetry in chorus and four voices”), Ellen Doré Watson (“Pray Me Stay Eager”), and Krysten Hill (“How Her Spirit Got Out”) read in person at 6:30 p.m. at Pemberton Farms Marketplace at an event hosted by Porter Square Books . . . Nghi Vo (“Into the Riverlands”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Nicholas Dawidoff (“The Other Side of Prospect: A Story of Violence, Injustice, and the American City”) is in conversation with Maya Jasanoff in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Laurel Kratochvila (“New European Baking: 99 Recipes for Breads, Brioches and Pastries”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5 for admission and $37.19 for admission and a copy of the book).
THURSDAY
Robert Pinsky (“Jersey Breaks: Becoming an American Poet”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Alexandra Lytton Regalado (“Relinquenda: Poems”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at the East Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Joe Pompeo (“Blood & Ink: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder That Hooked America on True Crime”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $5 for admission and free for members) . . . Hanne Ørstavik (“Ti Amo”) is in conversation with Nina MacLaughlin in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden (“The Ransomware Hunting Team: A Band of Misfits’ Improbable Crusade to Save the World from Cybercrime”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Jeanna Kadlec (“Heretic: A Memoir”) is in conversation with T Kira Madden in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Francine Mathews (“Death on a Winter Stroll”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . David Fenton (“The Activist’s Media Handbook: Lessons from Fifty Years as a Progressive Agitator”) is in conversation with Bill Lichtenstein in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Stacy Schiff (“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5 for admission and $37.20 for admission and a copy of the book).
FRIDAY
Molly Phinney Baskette (“How to Begin When Your World Is Ending: A Spiritual Field Guide to Joy Despite Everything”) is in conversation with Ellen O’Donnell in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Christi Barth (“Imperfect Angel”) is in conversation with Jennifer Estep at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Ahmed M. Badr (“While the Earth Sleeps We Travel: Stories, Poetry, and Art from Young Refugees Around the World”) reads in person at 5:30 p.m. at Longfellow Hall at an event hosted by Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Lev AC Rosen (“Lavender House”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Michael X. Wang (“Lost in the Long March”) is in conversation with YZ Chin at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
SATURDAY
Megan Litwin (“Twinkle, Twinkle, Winter Night”) and Renée Kurilla (“Show-How Guides: Gingerbread Houses: 6 Essential Designs Everyone Should Know! Plus Dough and Icing Recipes!”) read in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Linda Katherine Cutting (“A is for Always: An Adoption Alphabet”) reads in person at noon at Belmont Books . . . Bessie T. Wilkerson (“Ronald Rhinoceros and Robecca Roadrunner”) reads in person at noon at the Hyde Park Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Dorthe Nors (“A Line in the World: A Year on the North Sea Coast”) is in conversation with Jennifer Haigh at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Stuart Gibbs (“The Labyrinth of Doom”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.