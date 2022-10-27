Best TV Show bracket: Here’s how you voted in Rounds 1 and 2

We’re in Round 3 of our Best TV Shows bracket, where critic Mathew Gilbert is asking readers to decide which series from the last 50 years should be crowned the champion. Here’s how you voted in Round 1 and Round 2. (And sign up for our TV bracket newsletter by filling out the form below.)
Round 2
“Saturday Night Live”: 6,947 votes, 86.8%
vs.
“The Waltons”: 1,053 votes, 13.2%
--
“Hill Street Blues”: 2,191 votes, 28.1%
vs.
”The Sopranos”: 5,614 votes, 71.9%
--
“Friends”: 4,915 votes, 63.9%
vs.
“Six Feet Under”: 2,780 votes, 36.1%
--
“ER”: 4,378 votes, 57.7%
vs.
“NYPD Blue”: 3,212 votes, 42.3%
--
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”: 3,568 votes, 47.8%
vs.
“Veep”: 3,904 votes, 52.2%
--
“Arrested Development”: 2,052 votes, 26.5%
vs.
“All in the Family”: 5,684 votes, 73.5%
--
“The Simpsons”: 4,866 votes, 64.2%
vs.
“Friday Night Lights”: 2,716 votes, 35.8%
--
“Breaking Bad”: 4,668 votes, 61.8%
vs.
“The Crown”: 2,884 votes, 38.2%
--
“The Office”: 4,721 votes, 62.4%
vs.
“The Golden Girls”: 2,843 votes, 37.6%
--
“The West Wing”: 4,923 votes, 65%
vs.
“Game of Thrones”: 2,656 votes, 35%
--
“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”: 5,068 votes, 67%
vs.
“Downton Abbey”: 2,501 votes, 33%
--
“The Wire”: 5,214 votes, 72.3%
vs.
“Lost”: 1,993 votes, 27.7%
--
“Mad Men”: 4,466 votes, 60.8%
vs.
“30 Rock”: 2,885 votes, 39.2%
--
“The Larry Sanders Show”: 2,894 votes, 41.7%
vs.
“Succession”: 4,053 votes, 58.3%
--
“M*A*S*H”: 3,744 votes, 49.3%
vs.
“Seinfeld”: 3,848 votes, 50.7%
--
“The Bob Newhart Show”: 2,125 votes, 28.7%
vs.
“Cheers”: 5,287 votes, 71.3%
Round 1
“Saturday Night Live”: 7,700 votes, 86.9%
vs.
“The Handmaid’s Tale”: 1,162 votes, 13.1%
--
“The Waltons”: 4,299 votes, 53.6%
vs.
“This Is Us”: 3,725 votes, 46.4%
--
“Maude”: 2,687 votes, 33.2%
vs.
“Hill Street Blues”: 5,409 votes, 66.8%
--
“The Sopranos”: 7,190 votes, 86.3%
vs.
“Dallas”: 1,143 votes, 13.7%
--
“Friends”: 7,091 votes, 88.2%
vs.
“Rectify”: 945 votes, 11.8%
--
“Six Feet Under”: 4,637 votes, 61%
vs.
“Fleabag”: 2,963 votes, 39%
--
“ER”: 5,032 votes, 63.1%
vs
“The Jeffersons”: 2,940 votes, 36.9%
--
“Law & Order”: 3,479 votes, 44.7%
vs.
“NYPD Blue”: 4,312 votes, 55.3%
--
“Better Call Saul”: 3,274 votes, 42.8%
vs.
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”: 4,383 votes, 57.2%
--
“Veep”: 5,891 votes, 77.7%
vs.
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”: 1,691 votes, 22.3%
--
“The X-Files”: 3,660 votes, 48.6%
vs.
“Arrested Development”: 3,878 votes, 51.4%
--
“All in the Family”: 6,348 votes, 79.6%
vs.
“South Park”: 1,625 votes, 20.4%
--
“The Simpsons”: 5,688 votes, 74.7%
vs.
“Twin Peaks”: 1,929 votes, 25.3%
--
“The Leftovers”: 1,449 votes, 20.5%
vs.
“Friday Night Lights”: 5,622 votes, 79.5%
--
“Breaking Bad”: 5,071 votes, 65.3%
vs.
“Murphy Brown”: 2,697 votes, 34.7%
--
“Fargo”: 2,924 votes, 39.1%
vs.
“The Crown”: 4,548 votes, 60.9%
--
“The Office”: 6,586 votes, 88%
vs.
“Black Mirror”: 901 votes, 12%
--
“The Americans”: 3,408 votes, 45.6%
vs.
“The Golden Girls”: 4,061 votes, 54.4%
--
“Modern Family”: 2,636 votes, 34.4%
vs.
“The West Wing”: 5,024 votes, 65.6%
--
“Game of Thrones”: 4,462 votes, 60.8%
vs.
“Thirtysomething”: 2,875 votes, 39.2%
--
“Justified”: 1,086 votes, 14.5%
vs.
“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”: 6,425 votes, 85.5%
--
“Downton Abbey”: 5,148 votes, 69.7%
vs.
“Homicide: Life on the Street”: 2,237 votes, 30.3%
--
“The Wire”: 5,549 votes, 79%
vs.
“The Shield”: 1,479 votes, 21%
--
“Lost”: 4,368 votes, 61.6%
vs.
“Roseanne”: 2,719 votes, 38.4%
--
“Mad Men”: 5,144 votes, 69.7%
vs.
“Will & Grace”: 2,234 votes, 30.3%
--
“Grey’s Anatomy”: 2,557 votes, 35.1%
vs.
“30 Rock”: 4734 votes, 64.9%
--
“Deadwood”: 3,328 votes, 49.7%
vs.
“The Larry Sanders Show”: 3,366 votes, 50.3%
--
“Succession”: 5,601 votes, 83.9%
vs.
“Pose”: 1,074 votes, 16.1%
--
“M*A*S*H”: 6,709 votes, 88%
vs.
“The Cosby Show”: 916 votes, 12%
--
“Seinfeld”: 6,254 votes, 82.9%
vs.
“St. Elsewhere”: 1,289 votes, 17.1%
--
“The Bob Newhart Show”: 4,447 votes, 60.2%
vs.
“Frasier”: 2,934 votes, 39.8%
--
“Cheers”: 6,998 votes, 93.3%
vs.
“In Treatment”: 506 votes, 6.7%
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.