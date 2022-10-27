‘City on a Hill’ finale has come and gone

Boston, sit down. I have some difficult news to bring you. Take a deep breath and a soothing sip of your Dunkin’.

Showtime has canceled “City on a Hill,” the crime drama set in 1990s Boston. The end of its third season, which ran on Sept. 25, will now serve as the series finale.

The show had all the makings of a prestige drama, but it never quite caught buzz. From a list of executive producers including Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Barry Levinson, and Tom Fontana, it took on big issues including police reform, public housing, and youth homicides. The ambitious themes were matched by a stellar cast led by Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr, a crooked, seedy, and, by season 3, former FBI agent. Bacon never got recognition for what was a seamless turn as a first-class creep. Ultimately, though, the storytelling was uneven, particularly when it came to the personal lives of Rohr and co-lead Aldis Hodge’s DA, Decourcy Ward.