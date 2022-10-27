‘House of the Dragon’ took its time until its fiery finale

But when the season was over, finishing with a close look at Rhaenyra’s vengeance face, her grief for her son Lucerys — Luke — taking a back seat to her mad fury, all of the nobility she inherited from her father deformed by loss, I was ready to begin. The finale felt like the story was just getting started, as though we’d just watched a TV pilot doing what pilots are meant to do — set up the rest of the season. The previous nine episodes of “House of the Dragon” were like secondary backstory, the kind of material most shows — including its parent, “Game of Thrones” — reveal in flashbacks, voice-over narration, or expositional dialogue.

The first season of “House of the Dragon” had plenty of brilliant moments, in between all that excruciating and extended and excessive childbirthing. They included any scene featuring Paddy Considine, who made King Viserys into a fascinating study of the uncomfortable pairing of compassion and power, as well as the twisted plot that found Otto Hightower essentially pimping out his daughter, Alicent, to the grieving king.

What we gathered from the first seven or eight episodes often merely felt like information, rather than like the rich storytelling that happens when you’re able to explore character over action. We were getting a Cliffs Notes of sorts about how Rhaenyra came to find herself in the position of having to defend her right to the Iron Throne, a right that her father had given to her when she was young. At times the pace slowed enough to give us intimate glimpses of each of the main characters, but overall it felt like an abridgement, a skip, hop, and jump to the blast-off.

Elliot Grihault as Luke and Emma D'Arcy as his mother, Rhaenyra, in "House of the Dragon." Ollie Upton/HBO

The show’s time leaps added to that sense that we were bounding along through facts, watching an elongated preface of sorts. Certainly it was valuable seeing the early friendship between Alicent and Rhaenyra in the first episodes of the season. Those scenes brought more emotional layering to their eventual break and the conflicts that led to the finale, and the two young actresses who played them were extraordinary. But then that could have been accomplished with a few well-placed flashbacks. Instead, if we’d gotten more time in the present tense, with all of the kids as young adults, the death of Luke would have held more weight. We saw how his death would trigger war, and we saw how bonded his mother was to him, so his demise was dramatic. But still, it might have been more tragic and moving had we gotten a better sense of him.

Likewise, Rhaenys’s Daenerys-like move, when the more passive Queen Who Never Was sent Prince Aegon’s coronation into murderous chaos with her dragon, might have made more sense if we knew her a little better. I wanted to know more about the thought process behind her decision.

The good news is that the show seems ready to move forward now and, I hope, linger in the present tense long enough to go deeper. The next season may not be ready until 2024 — no official announcement has been made — but I’m expecting it to flourish now that the roots are deep enough. After the sprawl of “Game of Thrones,” it’s pleasing to be in that giant George R.R. Martin universe in a more specific corner, namely House Targaryen and those close at hand. “Succession” is set in a different world from “House of the Dragon,” of course: ours. But it manages to get at the heart and soul — or lack thereof — of each character as they, like the Targaryens, vie for control.

“House of the Dragon” is not the only series to take an entire first season to become itself, to begin in earnest. I felt similarly about HBO’s “Perry Mason.” The series took far too long to introduce us to the new version of TV’s classic defense lawyer and his team. By the end of that first season (season two is due in February), the gang seemed ready to go and take on new cases. Perhaps the writers, Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, felt they needed to give a detailed origin story since they’d changed the lead character from the 1960s’ original so profoundly.

But it shouldn’t take so long to get to go.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.