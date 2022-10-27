Literary magazine marks anniversary, Mass. Book Award winners announced

Fifty years ago, writer and editor Askold Melnyczuk founded AGNI, a literary magazine burning with countercultural fire and international energy. In the half-century of its existence, AGNI, now based at Boston University, has published the work of numerous prize-winners — Ha Jin, E.C. Osondu, Seamus Heaney, Wisława Szymborska, Jhumpa Lahiri, Tomas Tranströmer, Louise Glück, among others — as well as early work by new and upcoming voices. Editors work “to bring our reader into the living moment, not as a tourist but as an engaged participant,” and “champion writers who engage the world in and around them, shaping their words so intimately that the ripple of their seeing and the quirks of their thinking become part of the portrait.” The magazine will celebrate its 50th anniversary this Friday, Nov. 4. Robert Pinsky, former US poet laureate, will emcee the evening, which will include readings and performances by Teju Cole, Jo Ann Beard, Victoria Change, Caren Beilin, Chanda Feldman, and Boston-based music project Meridian 71. The event takes place at 7 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. Tickets are $5-$25. For more information, visit agnionline.bu.edu .

Mass. honors authors

The Massachusetts Center for the Book recently announced the winners of this year’s Massachusetts Book Award, honoring books published in 2021 by authors currently living in the state. The fiction award goes to Ruth Ozeki of Northampton for her novel “The Book of Form and Nothingness.” Fiction honors include Katherine Sherbrooke’s “Leaving Coy’s Hill” and Buki Papillon’s “An Ordinary Wonder.” Tiya Miles of Cambridge won the nonfiction award for “All That She Carried.” Honors go to Elizabeth Kolbert’s “Under a White Sky” and Nathaniel Philbrick’s “Travels With George.” Martín Espada of Shelburne Falls takes the poetry award for “Floaters.” Honors include Lesléa Newman’s “I Wish My Father” and Cammy Thomas’s “Tremors.” Rajani LaRocca of Concord takes the YA award for “Red, White, and Whole.” Honors include Malinda Lo’s “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” and Martin Sandler’s “Picturing a Nation.” In the picture book category, author Tricia Elam Walker and illustrator Ekua Holmes of Boston won for “Dream Street.” Honors go to Jacqueline Davies and Sonia Sánchez’s “Bubbles ...UP!” and Maria Gianferrari and Felicita Sala’s “Be a Tree!” The awards ceremony will take place at the State House on Jan. 18. For more information, visit massbook.org.

Walcott poetry prize

In other prize news, the local Arrowsmith Press, in conjunction with Boston Playwrights’ Theatre and the Walcott Festival in Trinidad, has recently announced the winner of the third annual Derek Walcott Prize for Poetry, awarded to a full-length book of poetry by a poet who is not a US citizen. This year’s winner is Saddiq Dzukogi for his collection “Your Crib, My Qibla” (University of Nebraska). Dzukogi, born in Nigeria, is pursuing a PhD in English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Prize judge Carolyn Forché cites Dzukogi’s “beautiful linguistic synesthesia” and “raw clearings of exceptional clarity” in a collection that centers around deep grief, the death of one’s child, of the ways one tries to communicate in aftermath. “Thirty-thousand leaves are supplicating to nature/ and the air is pure — and I pick apples/ for my daughter . . . Baha went inside me/ to keep her company and they kept/ growing like two trees in a sterile field, the dream/ of marshmallows and my daughter still alive.” Dzukogi will receive $1,000 as a prize.

Coming out

“Dr. No” by Percival Everett (Graywolf)

“Toad” by Katherine Dunn (MCD)

“Foster” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

Pick of the week

Charlee Bianchini at the Bookstore of Gloucester recommends “This Is Happiness” by Niall Williams (Bloomsbury): “This is, above all else, a portrait of a community and all that encapsulates. In the small village of Faha, the rain has stopped falling but electricity is on its way. The story follows Noel and Christy and their chronicles of love lost and found.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.