Local bestsellers for the week ended Oct. 23

2. The Last Chairlift John Irving Simon & Schuster

3. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

4. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin Press

5. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

6. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

7. The Boys from Biloxi John Grisham Doubleday

8. Liberation Day: Stories George Saunders Random House

9. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

10. Fairy Tale Stephen King Scribner

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

2. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America Maggie Haberman Penguin Press

3. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir Paul Newman Knopf

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

5. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships Nina Totenberg Simon & Schuster

6. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Randall Munroe Riverhead

7. How We Live Is How We Die Pema Chödrön Shambhala

8. The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II Buzz Bissinger Harper

9. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization Neil deGrasse Tyson Henry Holt and Co.

10. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

6. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

7. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

8. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

9. Crossroads Jonathan Franzen Picador

10. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

4. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Back Bay

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi Clarkson Potter

7. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper Paperbacks

8. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin

9. How to Focus Thich Nhat Hanh Parallax Press

10. Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion Gabrielle Blair Workman

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 23. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.