Lovers of gross stuff, rejoice — ‘Wendell & Wild’ is plum nasty

Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele) are demon brothers who live in a hellish environment surrounded by an amusement park for damned souls. While the proprietor of the park, Buffalo Belzer (Ving Rhames), tortures its customers with the violent attractions that surround his enormous body, the titular demons of “Wendell & Wild” do maintenance work. Their job is to squirt a tube of magic cream on follicles that magically sprout hair. Occasionally, they gobble dollops of cream for themselves, because it makes them high as hell.

Welcome to the wonderfully twisted world of director Henry Selick, or rather, welcome back. After a 13-year absence from feature films, the guy who gave us “Coraline” and Jack Skellington is back with a new universe for animation fans to immerse themselves in with reckless abandon. “Wendell & Wild” is such a rich tapestry of sick, often downright disgusting stop-motion animation it deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. That it’s only playing on Netflix is a blessing and a curse; viewers will need to provide the screen, but they’ll also be able to pause at any moment to marvel at the visuals.

Along with Peele, Selick adapted the book he wrote with Clay McLeod Chapman. It’s a macabre story. Thirteen-year-old Kat (Lyric Ross) lost her parents in a freak car accident as a child. After she spent five years getting into trouble, she was sent to a Catholic school run by Father Bests (James Hong). The school offers second chances to troubled students looking to reform themselves and is located in Kat’s once-thriving hometown of Rust Bank, now a shell of its former self due to her father’s brewery being mysteriously burned down, resulting in multiple deaths.

Rumor has it the brewery fire was arson perpetrated by Klax Korp founders Lane and Irmgard Klaxon (David Harewood and Maxine Peake, respectively), two evil real-estate magnates who want to destroy the town and replace it with a maximum-security prison for when those second-chance kids slip up. Klax Korp will make money off this prison pipeline, and they’re not above murder to ensure that happens, as Father Bests discovers.

The character design of the Klaxons — Lane with a long red tie and Irmgard with an extreme blonde coiffure — make them look suspiciously like a certain former president and one of his sisters. This movie isn’t subtle about its messages, and it has a few too many. Some of them are a tad too on-the-nose, which makes a warped amount of sense considering where Wendell and Wild live.

The demons want to go to the land of the living to raise money for their own dream project amusement park. Lucky for them, Kat is a “hellmaiden” who can summon them. In exchange, they’ll bring her parents back to life with the aforementioned multi-purpose magic cream. As a test case, they resurrect Father Bests, whose return to the school after he’s been buried arouses the suspicions of Sister Helley (Angela Bassett). When Father Bests tells the Klaxons how he hath risen, they get the bright idea to raise the dead for their own dirty deeds.

At 105 minutes, “Wendell & Wild” gets bogged down in its story. Even at its most dense, however, the visuals remain its biggest virtue. Like the needle drops (good ones for a change!), the character design is unapologetically punk rock. The green Afro puffs Kat rocks are a nice touch, as is the increasingly gruesome look of the reanimated corpses. There are some terrifying looking nuns who would be at home in a Ken Russell movie. There’s also a demon expert who has a prosthetic foot, is in a wheelchair, and looks suspiciously like the love child of Marlon Brando and Kirk Douglas.

For a film so nonchalant about death, “Wendell & Wild” handles Kat’s own guilt about her parents’ accident with care and realism. Her desire to make a hellish deal is well expressed by Ross’s excellent voice-over work. As she grows closer to her classmates Raul (Sam Zelaya) and Siobhan (Tamara Smart), Ross works a subtle warmth into her hard-edged performance.

Fans of “Key & Peele” will love their latest duet. Much of their dialogue sounds improvised, and the pair work off each other like the pros they are. Bassett brings a softness to her voice, and Rhames is a lot of fun as a pseudo Satan. His rise to Earth, accompanied by the strains of Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality,” is literally one hell of an entrance.

★★★

WENDELL & WILD

Directed by Henry Selick. Written by Selick and Jordan Peele, based on the book by Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman. Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Peele, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, David Harewood, and Maxine Peake. 105 minutes. Exclusively on Netflix. PG-13 (drug humor, gruesome visuals, more suitable for older kids)

