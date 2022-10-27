Siddhartha Mukherjee on reading essays to relax, novels to escape

In “ The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human ,” Siddhartha Mukherjee tells the story of how scientists discovered the building blocks of life, a revelation that changed science irrevocably. This is the third book in what the author considers a quartet that began with his Pulitzer Prize-winning “ The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer .” Mukherjee, who is also a doctor, a researcher, and a professor, lives in New York with his wife (the sculptor Sarah Sze) and their two daughters.

Siddhartha Mukherjee is a physician, biologist, and author best known for his 2010 book, "The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer."

MUKHERJEE: Jennifer Egan’s “The Candy House.” I love it. I’ve read nearly all of her books. I’m reading a book by Saadat Hasan Manto. He’s a Pakistani writer. I’m reading Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs. Job is a phoenix. Through the biography he falls and rises and falls and rises. It’s incredible. I’m reading a thin book of essays by Zadie Smith, “Intimations,” which are lovely. I’m also always rereading my perennial favorites like Orwell, especially his essays. I’ve read him from head to toe. I even went to his house on the Scottish island of Jura.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

BOOKS: What was Orwell’s house like?

Advertisement

MUKHERJEE: I only saw it from outside but what was amazing was how remote it was. For Orwell to get from Jura to his publishers in London would have taken him 12 to 16 hours. I was amazed that that isolation could produce work for him. He wrote incredibly important books there.

BOOKS: When did you start reading Orwell?

MUKHERJEE: I read “1984″ in 1984. I was 14. The book seemed so far-fetched then but by the 2000s it wasn’t far-fetched at all.

BOOKS: Which scientist-writers do you read?

MUKHERJEE: Lewis Thomas, Oliver Sacks, who I’ve read top to bottom, and more contemporary writers like Ed Yong, Adam Rutherford, Nick Lane, Atul Gawande, and Jerome Groopman. I like science books when they become narratives. Among the greatest classics is Darwin’s work. While writing my book I went back to “On the Origin of Species.” I was entranced by how someone could a write a book like that in such a powerful way at that time.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What would you read for comfort or to relax?

MUKHERJEE: I like fiction because it pulls you into a world and lets you go. But I’m not sure I read to relax. I read to think and that process of thinking eventually allows me to relax. The form I enjoy reading most is the essay because it gives you one glimpse of an idea easily and that’s enough. It gets to the point so quickly because of limitations of size. I find that very rewarding.

BOOKS: What did you read for your book that you would recommend?

MUKHERJEE: I read so much. Lewis Thomas’s “The Lives of a Cell,” of course, but also hundreds of original science papers and correspondences, some of which were as dull as dishwater.

BOOKS: Have you always been able to read drier writing without taking naps?

MUKHERJEE: No, I take lots of naps. I’m one of the greatest nappers of my generation.

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you as a kid?

MUKHERJEE: We didn’t have so many books. In India in the 1970s it was hard to get books. There were maybe four or five bookstores in Delhi. My father made me a deal. On my birthday I could have as many books as I was old. So when I turned seven we went to the bookstore and I got seven books. When I turned 14 I got 14 books.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Are your children readers?

MUKHERJEE: My daughters grew up in this atmosphere of reading. We never forced them to read anything. They just became natural readers. At the dinner table if I talk about Jill Lepore’s newest book or Salman Rushdie’s novel “Midnight’s Children,” my oldest daughter has read them. We raised a second generation of even more voracious readers, which I’m very proud of. We got them to read not by asking them to read but by talking about books. And I think that is how you get someone to read, by talking about how exciting it is to read, not by forcing a book down their throats.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.