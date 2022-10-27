Soul searching yields ‘The Skippy White Story,’ rare nuggets from Black Boston artists of the ‘60s

For nearly 40 years, the Rev. Huston Crayton Jr. has been leading Sunday services at the Lincoln Congregational Church in Brockton. His sister Joyce directs the choir. “I make sure all my songs have a little intricacy,” says Crayton, who plays keyboards. “I make sure our songs have a hook.”

The Crayton Singers' 1966 single “Master on High” is part of new 15-track compilation, out Friday, called “The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967.”

A few years ago he and Joyce led a reunion of the Crayton Singers, their teenage gospel group, which recorded two singles for Skippy White’s Silver Cross label in the mid-1960s. Reverend Crayton’s wife, son, and daughter took part.

“The kids are really great musicians,” he says. “Better than we were.”

Advertisement

The reunion was joyful, but Crayton never expected to see a day when someone would reissue the Crayton Singers’ obscure 1966 single “Master on High.” It’s part of a 15-track compilation, out Friday, called “The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967” (Yep Roc Records), curated by Eli “Paperboy” Reed, with liner notes from Peter Wolf and music historian Peter Guralnick. Reed hosts a record-release party at the Sinclair on Saturday.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“I don’t know of another record that sounds like that,” says Reed, the throwback soul singer from Brookline who knows a lot about a lot of records. He describes “Master on High” as “a combination of gospel and garage rock. It’s super aggressive.”

Reed has been thinking for years about compiling some of the gospel, soul, and blues songs that Skippy White released on various record labels in the ‘60s, when his self-named record stores were a hub of Black music and camaraderie in the Hub.

“The two places to hang out in those days were the barber shop and the record shop,” says White, who closed the final location of his record store, in Egleston Square, in 2020. “It was a lot of fun.”

As a young man, Reed dove into the underappreciated history of Boston’s Black music heritage. He learned to sing old-time gospel alongside the Silver Leaf Gospel Singers, the vocal group that started back in the 1940s.

Advertisement

He also began frequenting Skippy White’s, digging for old 45s. Eventually, White let the kid in on a secret.

“He was one of the first people I allowed in my warehouse,” says White, now in his 80s, who still sells records online from his home in Natick. He’ll be at the Sinclair show Saturday as the guest MC. “[Reed] finally talked me into it. The first time, he spent all day in there. He bought a bunch of stuff.”

Skippy White, circa 1980. White operated a local chain of record stores, hosted a show on WILD-AM, and recorded Boston artists on his Silver Cross record label. Ellen Nations

“The Skippy White Story” includes several other gospel numbers, by groups such as the Sons of David and the Lord’s Messengers; four songs by the Precisions, a hard soul group in the vein of the Temptations; and “The Skippy White Theme (Parts 1 and 2),” which Precisions frontman Junior Washington recorded for the store owner to use on his WILD-AM radio program.

The set also features two songs by a blues singer with an intriguing stage name, Guitar Nubbit, drawn from the fact that he was missing the tip of one thumb.

“That stuff does stand out,” says Reed, who now lives in Brooklyn. “Not a lot of people were taking a chance on down-home blues records, especially in the Boston area, in the early ‘60s.”

Crayton, who played bass in those years, performed with plenty of notable musicians on the local scene. His band Huey and the Bossmen backed the Turnpikes, the family band that would go on to become Tavares. Saxophonist Bobby Eldridge and trumpeter Milt Ward, both Berklee students who were in the Bossmen, also played in the house band at the Sugar Shack, the Boylston Street nightclub, where they met Stevie Wonder, who took them on tour.

Advertisement

“Master on High,” Crayton says, was inspired by Bobby Hebb’s “Sunny,” which reached No. 2 on the pop charts in the summer of 1966.

“There was a chord that I liked, and I was playing it in my bass lines,” he says. “I was trying to do something different and modern for the times.”

Joyce Crayton and her brother the Rev. Huston Crayton Jr., shown at Lincoln Congregational Church in Brockton. The siblings were part of the Crayton Singers, whose music has resurfaced on an album of rare recordings of '60s-era Boston soul, R&B, and gospel artists called "The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967." Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

His father, the Rev. Huston Crayton Sr., co-promoted many big-name gospel concerts with Jimmy “Early” Bird, WILD’s popular morning disc jockey. Crayton Sr. was good friends with J.J. Farley, a founding member of the Soul Stirrers. The Staple Singers once stayed with the Crayton family while in town for a gig at Hibernian Hall.

“They were one of the first to get $500 a program, I remember that,” Crayton Jr. says. “It was exciting to have that kind of history around. I didn’t realize how much royalty I got in touch with at the time.”

One tune that does not appear on “The Skippy White Story,” due to licensing issues, is “Young Girl” by Frank Lynch. It could have been the city’s biggest R&B hit of the era, but then Lynch was shot and killed by a police officer. Reed paid tribute by covering the song on his own 2009 major label debut, “Come and Get It.”

Advertisement

“The Skippy White Story” compilation includes the track "I Was Standing" by the Lynn Harmonizers. Yep Roc Records

Reed drew his love of music in part from his father, Howard Husock, who won three Emmys for his documentary filmmaking at WGBH in the 1970s and ‘80s. One of Husock’s films was a half-hour program on gospel music in Boston that featured Skippy White’s radio show.

So Reed grew up with this music in the blood.

“I kind of made it my mission to collect every R&B, blues, and soul record from the Boston area,” he says. “There weren’t that many, so it was a reasonable goal as far as that goes in record collecting. I’ve come pretty close.”

In the meantime, he’s sharing his love for the legacy of Skippy White and a few choice slabs of Boston’s music history.

E-mail James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.

BOSTON SOUL LIVE! RECORD RELEASE PARTY

Featuring Eli “Paperboy” Reed, Joyce Crayton, special guest MC Skippy White, and others. At the Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. $20. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com