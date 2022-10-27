Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

TEGAN AND SARA This month, Tegan and Sara Quin began having their adolescence chronicled on the Amazon Freevee series “High School,” based on their 2019 memoir of the same name. Last week, the twins released their 10th album as a duo, the hooky, curveball-filled collection of should-be chart-toppers “Crybaby.” Oct. 28, 7 p.m. Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

ACRAZE Last year, this Staten Island-born DJ and producer’s crate-digging resulted in one of the more satisfying instances of recent ‘00s nostalgia, a windswept yet beat-forward remix of R&B girl group Cherish’s slinky 2006 single “Do It to It.” His new single, the pumping “Believe,” spins out of Coco’s 1996 club smash “I Need a Miracle.” Oct. 29, 9 p.m., Big Night Live. bignight.com

REALLY FROM The math-jazz-rock outfit, whose 2021 self-titled album was one of the year’s standout local releases, plays its final Boston show before embarking on an indefinite hiatus. Nov. 3, 8 p.m. Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, Somerville. crystalballroomboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

FABIOLA MENDEZ/ALBINO MBIE A world music twofer on tap this Friday: Berklee graduate Fabiola Mendez uses the cuatro to play original music that both explores and moves beyond the folk traditions of her native Puerto Rico; fellow Berklee grad Albino Mbie brings together the music of his home country of Mozambique and the jazz he studied at Berklee. Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. $31, $41. Groton Hill Music Center, 122 Old Ayer Road, Groton. 978-486-9524, www.grotonhill.org

AMELIA WHITE One-time Bostonian, longtime Nashvillian White is a singer-songwriter and a poet, and of late she’s been doing both in DIY mode. She self-published her first poetry collection and released an album, “Rocket Rearview,” that is a reflection, she says, of the last few “strange and fraught years.” Russell Chudnofsky will open with a set Wednesday and then join White. Nov. 2, 8 p.m. $20. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

HERMANOS GUTIÉRREZ A brief performance by the Gutiérrez brothers was one of the highlights of this year’s Newport Folk Festival for this writer, so the chance to see a full set is cause for celebration. They’ve hooked up with Dan Auerbach and his label, Easy Eye Sound, for “El Bueno Y El Malo,” the latest serving of their unique instrumental fusion of Western and Latin sounds, which comes out this week. Nov. 3, 8 p.m. $20. The Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

QUINN SULLIVAN The New Bedford-born blues guitar prodigy has been wowing audiences since his pre-teen years, appearing on “Ellen” and “Oprah” and performing with the likes of B.B. King and longtime mentor Buddy Guy. Oct. 29, 8 p.m. $36-$40. Spire Center, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. 508-746-4488, www.spirecenter.org

BERT SEAGER’S HEART OF HEARING The soulful pianist and composer’s intimate quartet — featuring clarinetist and saxophonist Rick Dimuzio, bassist Max Ridley, and drummer Dor Herskovits — is rooted in jazz improvisation and incorporates influences ranging from classical to world music. With special guest vocalist Lili Shires. Nov. 2, 7 p.m. $10-$15. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

DEE DEE BRIDGEWATER ENSEMBLE Berklee’s Signature Series continues with singer, songwriter, and NEA Jazz Master Bridgewater leading a group of student musicians in a tribute to the late, great pianist and composer Horace Silver, a prime architect of the blues- and gospel-infused hard bop genre of jazz. Nov. 3, 7 p.m. $10. The Red Room at Café 939, 939 Boylston St. www.berklee.edu/cafe939

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The number of the week at Symphony Hall is five, as Andris Nelsons leads a program that pairs Shostakovich’s enduring Symphony No. 5 with Mitsuko Uchida in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 (“Emperor”) (Oct. 27-30); next week, for one night only, it’s the symphony’s final warm-up for the upcoming Japan tour, a program of Strauss’s “Alpine Symphony,” Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, and the BSO-commissioned orchestral arrangement of Caroline Shaw’s “Punctum” (Nov. 3). “But wait, didn’t the BSO play the Alpine Symphony this spring?” Yes, they did, and if you don’t want to make the climb but don’t want to stay home either, head to New England Conservatory’s Brown Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 for this fall’s free “What I Hear” event, featuring chamber music and conversation with Shaw. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

SKYLARK VOCAL ENSEMBLE An unaccompanied chamber choir traverses Joby Talbot’s mesmerizing, virtuosic “Path of Miracles,” an hourlong tour of the Camino de Santiago, an ancient medieval pilgrim’s road in Northwest Spain. Oct. 28, 8 p.m. St. Paul Parish, Cambridge; Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, Chestnut Hill; Oct. 30, 3 p.m, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Newburyport. 617-245-4958, www.skylarkensemble.org

MUSICIANS OF THE OLD POST ROAD This fall’s first period-instrument program, titled “Masterful Madames,” zooms in on 18th-century Prussia with music from the court of Frederick the Great, including the king’s sisters Anna Amalia and Wilhelmine and the king’s own flute teacher, Johann Joachim Quantz. Oct. 29, First Parish, Sudbury; Oct. 30, 4 p.m., Emmanuel Church, Boston. Livestream also available. 781-466-6694, www.oldpostroad.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE So many ideas, emotions, and states of being are packed into August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” and director Lili-Anne Brown and her superlative cast capture them all in this outstanding production. Driving the story is taciturn Herald Loomis (James Milord), who arrives at a Pittsburgh boardinghouse in 1911, determined to find his wife, Martha (Patrese D. McClain) from whom he was separated when he was forced to work on a chain gang for seven years. Finding Martha is central to Herald’s larger quest to “Find me a world I can fit in” — and he’s not the only one at the boardinghouse embarked on that search. Also starring Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Shannon Lamb, Robert Cornelius, Stewart Evan Smith, Al-nisa Petty, Lewis D. Wheeler, and Dela Meskienyar. Through Nov. 13. Huntington Theatre Company. At Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave. 617-266-0800, www.Huntingtontheatre.org

HAIRSPRAY A delight from buoyant start (“Good Morning Baltimore”) to exhilarating finish (“You Can’t Stop the Beat”) this “Hairspray” generates enough energy to power a small city. Niki Metcalf excels as the irrepressible Tracy Turnblad, a teenager in Baltimore in 1962 whose dream of dancing on “The Corny Collins Show” expands into a fight to integrate the show. Also superb are Andrew Levitt (a.k.a. drag queen Nina West from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as Tracy’s mother, Edna; Charlie Bryant III as Seaweed J. Stubbs; Sandie Lee as his unstoppable mother, Motormouth Maybelle; and . . . well, pretty much everyone in the cast. The score is by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, direction is by Jack O’Brien, and choreography is by Jerry Mitchell. Through Oct. 30. Broadway in Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. www.BroadwayInBoston.com

ENGLISH How to find the words without losing yourself: That is the challenge underlying this perceptive and absorbing play by Sanaz Toossi. It’s about an instructor in Iran in 2008 (an excellent Deniz Khateri) trying to teach English to four students (Leyla Modirzadeh, Zavan Ovian, Lily Gilan James, and the always compelling Josephine Moshiri Elwood) for whom much is riding on their success in mastering the language. Director Melory Mirashrafi draws fine-tuned performances from the cast that land with the impact of emotional truth while not upending the play’s subtle, small-scale craftsmanship. Through Nov. 19. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA, THE MUSICAL Tim Minchin’s score crackles with ingenuity and wit in musicalizing Roald Dahl’s tale of an uncommonly gifted little girl who does not shrink from the challenges posed by her doltish family and her school’s tyrannical headmistress. Directed by Emily Ranii, with a book by Dennis Kelly, choreography by Larry Sousa, and music direction by David Coleman. Featuring Sky Fuller as Matilda; Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda as the fearsome Miss Trunchbull; Kira Troilo as Miss Honey, Matilda’s timid teacher; and Anthony Pires Jr. and Aimee Doherty as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s parents. Through Nov. 20. Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University. 617-353-3001, www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BOSTON BALLET Ballet lovers should never miss the opportunity to see a world premiere by visionary choreographer William Forsythe, and Boston Ballet’s “As Anticipated” program features the brand new “Défilé,” created especially for the company, plus “Artifact Suite” and “Approximate Sonata.” Nov. 3-13, $39 and up. Citizens Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

SIDE BY SIDE This double bill performance presented by City Ballet of Boston and BoSoma Dance Company offers a wide-ranging slate of original and newly restaged works. BoSoma’s all-female program features works by artistic director Katherine Hooper, Adrienne Hawkins, Jessica Flynn, and Johanna Kepler. City Ballet Boston opens their half of the performance with Limón’s classic “The Moor’s Pavane,” followed by works by company artistic director Tony Williams, Junichi Fukuda, and Gianni DiMarco. Oct. 28-30, $40-$50. Boston Center for the Arts. https://bostonarts.org/experiences/

FARRUQUITO FLAMENCO ÍNTIMO In his new production, the heir to Spain’s legendary Farruco dynasty showcases the history and evolution of flamenco. Known as one of the preeminent representatives of authentic “flamenco puro,” Farruquito brings a cast of eight dancers and musicians for a show that promises to be powerful and passionate. Nov. 2, $40-$79. Berklee Performance Center. www.globalartslive.org

ANIKAYA The company’s artistic director, Wendy Jehlen, calls the new “The Women Gather” a “ritual of healing,” involving a cast of local and international women-identified artists contributing a range of voices and cultural backgrounds. The work weaves together dance, music, storytelling, and ritual to explore the female experience, with the cast building, deconstructing, and re-creating a unique environment as they go. Nov. 3-6, Tickets are pay what you can. Strand Theater. www.anikaya.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

PATRICK KELLY: RUNWAY OF LOVE It’s the final week for this show featuring the Mississippi-born, Paris-based fashion designer whose short life — he died in 1990 at 35 years old — was jam-packed with innovative and provocative work that drew on everything from Parisian club fashion to his childhood growing up in the American South. His designs, the museum says, “pushed racial and cultural boundaries, asserted Black empowerment, and were rooted in expressions of love and joy.” A revival of a 2014 exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the 2022 version includes a display of Kelly’s “significant” collection of racist memorabilia. Through Nov. 6. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

PETER SACKS: RESISTANCE This first solo museum exhibition of the South African-born artist Peter Sacks presents more than 90 collage-style portraits of revolutionary figures over two centuries, including Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Toni Morrison, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Through Dec. 30. Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham. 781-736-3434, www.brandeis.edu/rose/

AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE COMICS, 1980–2000: RAW, WEIRDO, AND BEYOND Alt comics got their start in the 1960s countercultural movement, when artists like Robert Crumb could obliterate social norms with a form of art deemed so low that it proliferated unfettered and largely beneath notice of the cultural establishment. A few decades later, comics had evolved into graphic novels, a sophisticated narrative medium with cultural heft. This show looks at that next generation of the form in the 1980s and ′90s, and the foundation it laid for the equal footing it now enjoys with literature of all kinds. Through Dec. 4. McMullen Museum of Art at Boston College, 2101 Commonwealth Ave. 617-552-8587, www.bc.edu/sites/artmuseum

MURRAY WHYTE

FRACTURED & FOUND We compartmentalize things to keep inner demons from sneaking into our public lives. Photographer Jessica Burko unpacks that notion with found wooden drawers, traditionally private spaces she fills with fragmented self-portraits and other images that may represent dreamy, eerie, or disconnected aspects of the self. The drawers hang on walls or are stacked in ways evoking a haphazard and fractured identity. Through Jan. 15. Brookline Arts Center’s Beacon Street Gallery, 1351 Beacon St., Brookline. www.brooklineartscenter.com/beacon

CATE McQUAID

Jessica Burko, "Fractured & Found." Photography and encaustic medium inside reclaimed wooden drawers. Exhibition at the Beacon Street Art Gallery, Brookline. Jessica Burko





EVENTS

Comedy

COREY RODRIGUES Rodrigues isn’t a handy guy, but he does have a tip for hanging a TV. “Here’s a secret you might not know,” he says in his new YouTube special, “Un-Triggered.” “Eighty-five thumbtacks will hold your TV for five minutes. It’ll fall soon after, but for a little bit, you’ll be like, ‘Look at this! This is amazing!’” With Carolyn Plumer and Johnny Pizzi. Oct. 28-29, 8:30 p.m. $30. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com

MICHELLE WOLF In all the true-crime documentaries, the neighbors always say how the killer was such a nice guy. Wolf understands why. “Yeah, of course he’s nice,” she says. “He’s doing the thing he loves. Not a lot of people get to follow their passions.” Oct. 29, 7 p.m. $35-$55. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

SIREN Host Kelly MacFarland has put together another great lineup for this monthly spotlight on female artists, featuring comedians Kathe Farris, Emily Ruskowski, and Laura Severse (who headlines Laugh Boston Nov. 5) along with singer/actor Sheree Dunwell. Nov. 3, 8 p.m. $10. Boynton Yards, 101 South St., Somerville. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

DOGGONE HALLOWEEN DOG PARADE If you’re one of those people who buys matching Halloween costumes for your dog, this is your time to shine. Register here to enter your dog (and their outfit) in this annual holiday parade that hands out awards for the best, cutest, and spookiest pups each year. Oct. 29, noon-2:30 p.m. Free. Downtown Crossing, 9 Summer St. eventbrite.com

BOSTON CHILDREN’S MUSEUM’S SPOOKTACULAR Always wanted to relive “Night at the Museum”? Boston Children Museum’s got you covered with this spooky after-hours Halloween event that’s got a spider-web maze, a hands-on “Potions!” challenge, “Little’s Pumpkin Patch” for your younger kids, a monster-themed DJ, trick-or-treating, and more. Get there before doors open at 5:30 p.m. to avoid long lines. Oct. 29, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. $30. 308 Congress St. bostonchildrensmuseum.org

ZOO HOWL AT FRANKLIN PARK ZOO Explore a trick-or-treating pathway through Jamaica Plain’s Franklin Park Zoo this weekend. Terrifying treats will be available for guests from the GiddyUp Grill (including mini apple cider doughnuts, caramel apples, and more), along with goodies from a Good Humor truck on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and holiday treats from Dunkin’ Donuts while supplies last on Sunday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Oct. 29-30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free-$22.05. Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Road. zoonewengland.org

JOY ASHFORD