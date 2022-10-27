Alnylam halts work on eye drug, citing new US law over pricing

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it’s stopping work on a treatment for a rare eye disease because of a new US drug-pricing law with the potential to limit how much it could charge for the medication in the future.

Alnylam will not begin a planned late-stage trial of its drug Amvuttra for Stargardt disease, which causes blindness, while it examines the Inflation Reduction Act, the company said Thursday in its third-quarter earnings statement. The shares fell 2.7 percent as of 10:47 a.m. in New York.

Under the act, the US government will be able to negotiate prices for a small subset of drugs in the Medicare program for seniors. The law targets drugs that Medicare spends the most money on and have been on the market for years, and drug companies like Alnylam have argued that it discourages investment in new medicines.