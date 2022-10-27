fb-pixel Skip to main content

Average long term mortgage rates jump above 7 percent, first time in more than two decades

By MATT OTT and ALEX VEIGA The Associated Press,Updated October 27, 2022, 15 minutes ago
A for sale sign is posted in front of a home in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 3, 2022.Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Average long-term US mortgage rates topped 7 percent for the first time in more than two decades this week, a direct result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08 percent from 6.94 percent last week. The last time the average rate was above 7 percent was April 2002, a time when the US was still reeling from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, but six years away from the 2008 housing market collapse that triggered the Great Recession.

Last year at this time, rates on a 30-year mortgage averaged 3.14 percent.

The Fed has raised rates five times this year, including three consecutive 0.75 percentage point increases that have brought its key short-term borrowing rate to a range of 3 percent to 3.25 percent, the highest level since 2008. At their last meeting in late September, Fed officials projected that by early next year they would raise their key rate to roughly 4.5 percent.

