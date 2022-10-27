Electrical workers union unveils solar project on its roof

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103 is known for the wind turbine that spins above the Southeast Expressway, next to the union’s headquarters in Dorchester.

Now, the IBEW Local 103 will have a new source of green energy, this time coming from its rooftop.

On Thursday, Boston-based solar developer Nexamp and Local 103 celebrated the completion of a solar and storage project at the Dorchester hall that will provide enough power to meet nearly 70 percent of the complex’s electricity needs.