Electrical workers union unveils solar project on its roof

IBEW hall in Dorchester will feature solar panels to go with its wind turbine.

By Jon Chesto Globe Staff,Updated October 27, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Nexamp is unveiling the first major solar installation on the roof of the IBEW Local 103 headquarters in Dorchester, already well known for its wind turbine.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103 is known for the wind turbine that spins above the Southeast Expressway, next to the union’s headquarters in Dorchester.

Now, the IBEW Local 103 will have a new source of green energy, this time coming from its rooftop.

On Thursday, Boston-based solar developer Nexamp and Local 103 celebrated the completion of a solar and storage project at the Dorchester hall that will provide enough power to meet nearly 70 percent of the complex’s electricity needs.

As with the wind turbine, the union leadership hopes the solar panels will save the organization money and also highlight how organized labor wants to play a key role in the region’s transition to renewable power.

Boston Globe video