Local running shoe company launches customizable kicks for women

No shoe would fit the exact dimensions of her feet. So, in 2019, Torres set out to create her own running shoe brand. She founded Hilma, a Boston-based shoe company focused on fit, customization, and comfort specifically for female runners. On Thursday, the startup launched to the public, on the heels of a $3 million seed investment raised earlier this year.

“I would order stuff online, I’d kind of poke around department stores,” Torres said. “I thought something might be weird with me or my foot, but what I started to realize was just how many people had this same problem.”

When Brook Torres first took an interest in running, she tried over a hundred pairs of running shoes. Switching between different sizes, different brands, different styles – nothing worked, and the aspiring marathoner was frustrated.

Hilma is trying to create running shoes that are highly personalized, depending on the needs of shoppers. When prospective buyers visit the Hilma website, they’re presented with a survey to capture foot measurements, past running experience, and personal shoe preferences. From there, the company selects a style of running shoe that will comfortably fit the runner.

Each pair is priced at $159. The brand is launching with three types of fits and three colors to choose from – evergreen, purple rose, and mirage gray. According to Torres, typical shoe brands offer around 10 shoe sizes per style. Hilma offers 45.

After completing her first marathon, Torres, a 31-year-old Boston resident, turned her attention toward creating a better running experience that would encourage more women to pursue their fitness goals.

“It’s about the breathability, it’s about feeling secure, having a tread that you’re not slipping and sliding on,” Torres said. She hopes runners can “just forget about the shoes and not have to think about blistering or pain.”

Many shoe brands start out by creating men’s running shoes, before altering that design for women – an ineffective approach that, according to Torres, makes women’s shoes less personalized and more uncomfortable.

“I wanted women to see themselves outdoors and going places in a way that maybe other brands haven’t as much historically,” Torres said. “I had this transformative, amazing experience finding running. And I want that for other women.”

Brian Spaly, a general partner at Brand Foundry Ventures – an investor in Hilma – said the company has an opportunity to fill a gap in the shoe market.

“I think it’s long overdue,” Spaly said. “I haven’t seen a company solve this problem yet, which is, there ought to be a woman-first shoe design ideated around the needs of women.”

Hilma isn’t the first local shoe brand to tailor its product to women; Natalie White, founder of Moolah Kicks, created a basketball shoe specifically tailored to women that launched in 2021.

As of its launch, Hilma is only selling online. Torres said expanding into brick-and-mortar retail is a possibility in the future, but for now, the startup is focusing on creating a customized online shopping experience.

“I’m really excited to get [these shoes] out in the wild, and just continue to get feedback on them and see where people go in them,” she said.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.