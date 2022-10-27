Mass. economy trails US GDP

The Massachusetts economy significantly trailed the national economy as measured by gross domestic product, according to a new estimate released by the MassBenchmarks economics journal on Thursday. The MassBenchmarks estimate shows the state’s gross domestic product grew at a 0.5 annualized rate in the July-September quarter, compared to US gross domestic product growth of 2.6 percent. Those readings follow declines in state and national gross domestic product in the previous quarter. The state has lagged the nation in three of the last four quarters. In Massachusetts, the labor force has shrunk and rising interest rates have slowed transactions in the housing market and consumer spending on household goods such as furniture and appliances. Alan Clayton-Matthews, a senior contributing editor with MassBenchmarks, said the state’s concentration in information technology and biotechnology makes the local economy particularly vulnerable to the effects that rising interest rates have on the availability of venture capital and other kinds of private investments. — JON CHESTO

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

ECB raises interest rates at record pace

The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike aimed at squelching out-of-control inflation, increasing rates Thursday at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history and raising questions about how far the bank intends to go with the threat of recession looming over the economy. The 25-member governing council raised its interest rate benchmarks by three-quarters of a percentage point at a meeting in Frankfurt, matching its record increase from last month and joining the US Federal Reserve in making a series of rapid hikes to tackle soaring consumer prices. ECB President Christine Lagarde acknowledged the risk is growing that the 19-country eurozone economy may plunge into recession but says “inflation remains far too high” and will stay high for an extended period, so the bank expects to keep hiking. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Musk tries to soothe advertisers day before Twitter takeover

Elon Musk attempted to soothe leery Twitter advertisers Thursday, a day before a deadline to close out on his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, saying that he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape.” The message reflects concerns among advertisers — Twitter’s chief source of revenue — that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users. “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote in an characteristically long message for the Tesla CEO, who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets. Musk has previously expressed distaste for advertising and Twitter’s dependence on it, suggesting more emphasis on other business models such as paid subscriptions that won’t allow big corporations to “dictate policy” on how social media operates. But on Thursday, he assured advertisers he wants Twitter to be “the most respected advertising platform in the world.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY

Meta plunges 25 percent, drops out of top 20 companies

Meta Platforms Inc. plunged 25 percent Thursday, its biggest one-day drop since February, after chief executive Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies. On a call Wednesday after giving a disappointing revenue outlook, Zuckerberg sought to justify Meta’s ballooning costs to fund its version of virtual reality, the metaverse, as well as the artificial intelligence fueling major changes to its social networks. Investors, who have already sent the stock down 71 percent this year, so far aren’t buying it. The Facebook parent’s market value has collapsed by a whopping $676 billion this year, removing it from the ranks of the 20 largest US companies. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

BANKING

Warren continues to take on Zelle

Senator Elizabeth Warren is ratcheting up her campaign against the popular peer-to-peer payments system Zelle. Warren on Wednesday sent a letter to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, calling for expanded regulations after she collected private data on rising fraud rates on Zelle from some of the country’s largest banks. Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, offered to share the data with Chopra, according to the letter obtained by Bloomberg. Earlier this month, Warren released a report based on data from Bank of America, Truist Financial Corp., PNC Financial Services Group, and US Bancorp that showed the value of scam and fraud claims more than doubled to $236 million in 2021. Those banks and three other lenders — JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Capital One — jointly own Early Warning Services, which operates Zelle. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Caterpillar selling more bulldozers

Caterpillar sold more of its iconic yellow bulldozers and other equipment, weathering supply chain snarls, surging raw material costs, and a global economic slowdown. The bellwether company reported higher shipments of machines and increased prices across its end markets in the third quarter, more than offsetting surging inflation costs that have dogged American companies for over a year. Caterpillar is one of the world’s largest machinery producers and demand for its equipment can reflect the health of industries from mining and construction to oil and gas. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Investor confidence in cryptocurrencies is up even as prices are down

Institutional acceptance of cryptocurrencies increased this year even as prices tumbled as more investors begin to view digital assets as worthwhile holdings, according to a Fidelity Investments survey. Nearly 60 percent of institutional investors surveyed said they were invested in digital assets in the first half of the year, a six-point increase from last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

AutoNation warns that used-car prices are headed down

AutoNation, the biggest US chain of car dealerships, warned that used vehicle prices are softening as rising interest rates curb demand from more price-sensitive buyers. Mike Manley, who took over as chief executive of AutoNation a year ago, said he’s been aggressively turning over his portfolio of used cars to make sure he doesn’t get stuck selling them for less than he paid. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Higher prices don’t deter McDonald’s customers

Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter, with the burger giant reporting a stronger-than-expected sales and profits. McDonald’s chief financial officer Ian Borden — who was promoted to the role last month — said US prices were 10 percent higher than last year in the July-September period. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said revamped stores, faster service, upgraded menu items, and popular promotions are all drawing customers despite higher prices. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

BEER

Maker of Budweiser, unlike Heineken, says sales are strong

AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said consumer appetite for beer remains resilient despite headwinds from higher prices, just a day after rival Heineken warned of softening demand. The maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois reported adjusted ebitda growth of 6.5 percent in the three months ending Sept. 30, topping analysts’ estimates, while raising the lower end of its annual profit growth forecast. — BLOOMBERG NEWS