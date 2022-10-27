MGH launches work of huge expansion along Cambridge Street

Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday broke ground on a 1.5 million-square-foot expansion of its campus on the edge of Beacon Hill.

The nearly $2 billion project will be home to the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center, with 482 private inpatient rooms across two connected 12- and 13-story towers along Cambridge Street. The project will replace the multi-story aboveground Parkman parking garage with six levels of underground parking and also include 120 exam rooms, 100 infusion bays, and 46,000 square feet of public space.

The project is designed to be powered “almost entirely using renewable energy” and be capable of providing its own energy and systems for up to 96 hours during disasters.