fb-pixel Skip to main content

US unemployment claims inched higher, but remain very low

By MATT OTT The Associated Press,Updated October 27, 2022, 1 hour ago
A "Now Hiring" sign outside a business in Lithonia, Georgia, on Monday, April 26, 2021.Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market remains one of the healthiest parts of an uneven US economy.

Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 22 inched up by 3,000 to 217,000 from 214,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week moving average rose to 219,000 from 212,250 the previous week.

In Massachusetts, about 4,497 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, up 546 from the week prior, according to the Labor Department.

Applications for jobless claims, considered a proxy for layoffs, have remained historically low even as the Federal Reserve has cranked up its benchmark borrowing rate in an effort to cool the economy and tame inflation.

Advertisement

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment aid rose by 55,000 to 1.44 million for the week ending Oct. 15, its highest level in seven months.

Dana Gerber of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video