‘You always love your first dog’: Reader essays about their pets

This month’s theme, “Beloved pets,” drew about 120 essays, and I’ve spent the past week or so reading all of them. I laughed, I cried. But mostly I agonized over which to include. It wasn’t easy; here are the 25 essays I chose.

Here’s the first installment of our new series, “Fast-Told Tales,” short essays (200 words or fewer) by the readers of Fast Forward, my twice-weekly newsletter, about a different topic each month.

Pee Wee

Margaret Theobald of Exeter, N.H.

We left our home in Hazleton after the coal mines closed, leaving hundreds of men, like my father, unemployed. I cried the hardest of us all, or maybe I was just the only one to cry out loud.

I cried because my doll carriage didn’t fit in the moving truck, but I was inconsolable at leaving our beloved pets. The subsidized housing project we were moving to in Newark didn’t allow animals.

It was my 7th birthday, and I knew it wouldn’t be a good one. My Father, a wounded WWII veteran, was hospitalized, and there was no money for parties or gifts. The walk home from school was long and hard. I just wanted to keep on walking.

When I opened the door to our apartment, there sat my Father, having gotten a “pass” to come home for my birthday, and on the table next to him was a small cage with a chartreuse-colored parakeet.

I named him Pee Wee. My Mother taught him to “talk,” and for the next 8 years, Pee Wee was our only pet, and a constant reminder of a Father’s love for his daughter.

Colorado Dog Love

Theresa Comber in the beautiful Baja

Colorado didn’t know he deserved love.

He’s not named Colorado because he’s from the state, but because in Spanish that is the word for his beautiful, rusty-brown colored coat. He came from the “Gasolinera” in Miraflores on the Baja peninsula, where thousands of cars had passed him by as he hung his head and didn’t make eye contact. Perhaps snacks were tossed while fueling, but the fact that he was so thin that his brain was nearly visible through his skull, it couldn’t have been much.

Then I saw him. I had to rescue him. I asked the attendant about him, and he told me his name was Colorado (it’s like naming a black dog “Blackie”); he’d sell him to me for $10. I said if he was his, he should have fed him more.

I bought a can of tunafish at the store, but in his weak state he couldn’t look at it, or me, so I picked him up and tossed him in my vehicle. I looked Colorado in the eye for eight months before he could consider himself worthy of meeting mine. We have been locked in eye-contact love now for 10 years.

Dear Rufus,

Susan Brown of New York City

I picked up your ashes at the vet’s on Monday. They were heavier than I’d expected, but not much lighter than you were in those last sad weeks when you were fading, all skin and bones I could feel when I stroked you. I hope I timed your ending right. You were so tired, could hardly meow, stopped eating. But you sat on my lap and purred, followed me from room to room, pushed open the bathroom door every single time I went in, and were, as always, my big beautiful cat. I miss your deep orange swirly fur, your wonderful striped tail, your huge caramel paws, your complete silliness as you dragged a ribbon “mouse” across the floor and waited for praise, your constant conversation. For eleven years you made me smile. Goodbye, dear Rufus, and rest well. You were a very good cat.

If not now, when?

Caren

For most of my life, I detested dogs. I was probably jumped by one when I was little. At age five, my younger sister bit me and broke the skin, causing me to get a tetanus shot. The pediatrician told me dogs’ mouths were cleaner than humans. I could not believe it! For the next 60 years, I avoided any dogs at all costs. My relationship with my sister remained biting.

During the pandemic, I moved 800 miles away to a city where everything and everyone was new. An inner voice spoke to me: If not now, when?

So I adopted a 7-pound Maltese from an animal shelter.

My friends think I lost my mind.

She is insanely cute and loves to howl at white trucks, red buses, and bicycles of any color. She makes sure she is noticed by all dogs, the larger the better, refusing to believe they couldn’t care less. She will gladly accompany me five miles a day. If I walk 15,000 steps, is she walking 45,000?

She captured my heart in a way I could never have imagined. I am grateful to have this experience which two years ago seemed improbable.

Caren

The best medicine

Daniel Beagan

Having survived until 65 without owning a dog, my wife faced a second battle with breast cancer. As a nod towards life during her treatment, she wanted a dog. I should understand the impulse, since my sister, uterine cancer, and one of my wife’s friends, breast cancer, acquired their dogs at just about the time of their own treatment.

As a result, Brady, a West Highlander Terrier who still hasn’t figured out the difference between a porch pirate and a FedEx delivery man, came into our life. I know he will always be at our window guarding and welcoming us home.

If I wanted to find a living embodiment of loyalty and hope, he would be it.

His groomer also has a West Highland Terrier, Pip, that won Best in Breed in 2015 at the Westminster Dog Show. As a result, we then found that Pip’s full name was really Grand Champion Ashgate U.S. Great Expectations. Thus Brady’s full name must really be Grand Champion Greatest Quarterback of All Time.

He might never be awarded Best in Breed, but for the last 8 years, he has been the best medicine.

Do we ever fill in the holes?

Karen Themistocles

You know, I hate cats.

But … my NolaMae came from New Orleans. My girls thought I needed her. I did.

I could still hear the puppies at night, their little clicking steps on the wood floors. Sophie and Zorba were the first two holes in my heart, in the air.

And so … Thanksgiving, 2008, Lowell, Mass., NolaMae, street urchin, had her own seat on a plane from New Orleans. She took one look at me, and OWNED me.

And how I loved my little NOLA Scotty, Pierre. (Who wasn’t so little.) Once again, my girls thought I needed him. I did.

He LOVED rides in the Jeep! We’d scamper at City Park and throw around his pink dinosaur. (Visual -- me scampering.) Those were the early days when he was feeling good.

September 2016, within 6 weeks of each other … I had 2 more holes in my heart. It still shatters me. Do we ever fill in the holes?

I’ve heard that when loved ones die in New Orleans, they die with love in their hearts and a whole lotta soul. True Dat for my Pierre and NolaMae.

Pierre and NolaMae. Karen Themistocles

Nancy Drew she was not

Jane Wiznitzer of Stamford, Conn.

“Hey! Is that the Lab that found my briefcase?” asked the man raking leaves as my son and I walked past his house. Our Chocolate Labrador Abby was sweet and goofy and pretty, but Nancy Drew she was not. Stifling our laughter, we told the gentleman that this particular Lab was more likely to chew up a briefcase than retrieve one, and we continued on our way.

Abby was just not the brightest pup in the doggy-verse. Two trainers had given up on getting her to heel or obey any other command, and while one attributed the problem to her being stubborn, we knew better. It was clear every time we let her out to do her business. When done, she would sprint back up the deck stairs and stand motionless at the sliding glass door waiting to be let back in. She wouldn’t bark, whine, or paw at the door and would clearly have stood there forever if no one noticed.

Abby lived a long and happy life. Her lack of Mensa qualifications didn’t matter a bit. She was simply the best dog, and our memories of her will always warm our hearts.

Freddy and the Mouse

Susan Pioli

Freddy was a very typical Norfolk terrier. Nosy. Assumed all guests came to see him. And obsessed with food – any food.

One morning, about to leave for work, I noticed he was pawing under the stove. Ugh, I thought, I dropped something last night while making dinner. Suddenly, I heard a sad little “Squeak!” Oh, no. A mouse. Freddy kept pawing, and suddenly his paw pulled out a white sticky sheet (those cruel revolting traps the pest checker put under there … we don’t allow them any longer!). A cute, sad mouse was stuck to it. Freddy was thrilled!

He lunged at the sheet and of course it stuck to his face! Delighted with it all, Freddy hopped around and the sheet (and the mouse) flapped wildly. Fortunately, all the motion shook the mouse off and he ran out (we assume the way he got in). Freddy continued to hop until the sheet fell (sticky side down, of course) onto the floor. He ran where the mouse had run. No luck.

We believe the mouse later squeaked to his friends, “I was stuck to a dog!!!!” (He’s in therapy now.) We are so proud that Freddy the Norfolk terrier saved a mouse!

(Freddy does also read the Globe.) Susan Pioli

You always love your first dog

Christine Bender of Eugene, Oregon

Poodles. Named for the dog I wanted, not the dog I got.

No -- she wasn’t the fluffy toy poodle I begged for, like my grandmothers and great aunt had at their homes. A big, white Samoyed mix was definitely the wrong dog for a 4-year-old. The over-exuberant puppy quickly went back to the home she came from.

Although she terrified me, I shed many tears over her departure. It has been more than 40 years, and I still remember her knocking me down with her excited jumping. I think she was bigger than I was.

Despite the fear, the fondness never fades. You always love your first dog.

Bishop

Pat Conway of Rochester, N.Y.

Who needs Quiet Quitting when Bishop is the boss?

I can wake up deadheaded wanting to be anywhere but my virtual office, but after I’ve had coffee and attempted earnest labor for a couple of hours, Bishop with his Yorkie stare demands that I follow his agenda, one of three 1.5 hour walk routes based on his nose’s recommendation. My brain gets cleared of cobwebs and I’m back on task, anxieties abated. Bishop naps deeply afterwards and is refreshed for his next project for me. At nine pounds, he’s the quintessence of benevolent micromanager.

Bishop is a handsome chivalrous gentleman known for his expressive ears and long legs, protecting me on our walks from friendly big dogs, though Baxter, Cooper, and Joshua are three notable exceptions. He protects the house from deer and Prime truck drivers, taking his own career very seriously.

Bishop was unloved in his old life, playing second fiddle to a snowy American Eskimo in the life of someone who ignored his superstar qualities, decided he was never the dog she wanted, and handed him over to a loving foster mom who vouched for his exceptionality. We became his people. How could anyone not adore this guy?

Bishop is a handsome, chivalrous gentleman. Pat Conway

How I Got the Z-Man

Maxine Pincott

I struggled to hold back the wall of tears building in my eyes. Leaving him at WPI was difficult. He is my baby. He shook hands with his father and gave me a big bear hug. “I love you, Mom.” His next parting words were a mystery. He gave me an address in the adjacent town to where we lived and told me, “Be there at 10 a.m. sharp, tomorrow.”

The next morning, I followed his directions and proceeded to the requested address at 10 a.m. sharp. A lady about my age greeted me as I drove in the driveway. She had a large crate in her hands which she placed on the grass. She thrust a piece of lined notebook paper into my outstretched hand. Opening it, I noticed my son’s engineering-style print written in his signature blue ink.

”Mom, yesterday you lost your baby. Today, I am giving you another baby to keep you company.” I glanced over at the kind lady as she opened the wooden crate. Five seal point Siamese kittens enthusiastically scurried about on the grass. “Take your pick,” she told me, “Compliments of your son.”

Z-Man, September 1995. Maxine Pincott

My journey from Fear to Friendship

Beth Rotondo

I was always afraid of dogs. In middle school while waiting for the school bus, I was jumped by two big dogs. Frightened, I froze in fear. People gave me many explanations for their barking and behavior. None of them helped. And ever since that day, I was safe in my fear for a very long time.

Until May 2017. That is when I met Soba, a French bulldog and member of our son’s family. I didn’t have much to do with her, avoiding her if I was in the same room, hoping she wouldn’t play with me. When I watched Soba interact with their new baby, these two members of their family were at ease with each other. I slowly released my fear. I began to trust her. It seemed she sensed my fear and responded with gentleness and patience. Now when we visit, I’m excited to see her.

I see myself as a student of life. I see a dog, Soba, as one of my teachers. And for that I love her and will always be grateful to her. In letting go of my fear of dogs, I have embraced more of what life can offer me.

My beloved Danny

Annie Lord of Pueblo, Colorado

Calm and confident, Danny was the Master of His Universe; the rest of us were his guests. I met him at a cat rescue shelter’s Christmas party. He was by himself, batting air faeries. He looked up and put his paws on my knees. I picked him up, brought him home, and we were together 14 years.

I owned a cabin and land on the high desert, which was covered with pinion trees and bunch grass meadows. Danny came with me to the cabin and established his territory. At night, often in starlight, we walked around the land. Sometimes he led; sometimes I did.

One starless night, returning to the cabin, he ambled in the ring of light from my flashlight pointed at the ground. Suddenly he stopped, turned around, and, on point like a hunting dog, peered into the darkness. I raised the flashlight to follow his gaze. A large buck with an impressive rack of antlers glided silently across the path we had just walked. Danny turned back, flattened himself to a crouch, and scurried to the cabin.

He gave me the gift of seeing that beautiful deer, but he knew that, even in his universe, size matters.

Danny attacks catnip. Annie Lord

Escape Artist and Helper

Mary Ann Miller of Shelton, Conn.

Misty tolerated Colonel, and kept him in line even though he was double her size and weight. It was hard to understand how the big guy kept escaping from the fenced-in yard, since Misty was the wanderer.

I came around the corner of the house one afternoon to find Misty digging furiously under the fence while Colonel stood by. She backed out of the hole and waited while Colonel attempted to wriggle through. His bulk prevented his success and he sorrowfully came out of the hole.

Misty returned to her task and redoubled her efforts to enlarge the hole. She came out again and Colonel went back in. Success! Colonel was able to get under the fence and make a run through the neighborhood.

Expecting Misty to follow, I was surprised to see her turn around and go back to her favorite spot in the sun on the back porch. She laid down and let out a huge sigh, glad to finally be rid of her rambunctious playmate and take an uninterrupted nap.

Mr Fat Cat

Donna George

He came to me three weeks after my mother died.

A friendly stray in need of a home, he had brightened her doorstep four years before and claimed her as his own. She fell hard.

”Please don’t feed Mr Fat Cat your sandwiches, Ma. His food is right there.”

Alzheimer’s didn’t dampen her will (though perhaps her hearing), so he feasted on her lunches, much to both of their delights.

He was her heart’s content. When her skies turned stormy, Mr Fat Cat would sashay by, pantaloons flashing, and just like that, the clouds would part.

He was her distraction, her diversion, her devotion. A warm, handsome, broad-chested Maine Coon whom I’d first met on the roof of her car.

”Oh, hello! Are you an angel?” I was taken by his regal bearing and soulful eyes. I needed no reply.

He stayed by her side and soothed her ailing mind. And soon, became her parting gift to me.

For six years, seven weeks, two days, he held me together; his tufts of fur woven into my fabric.

He was my joy, my constant, my remembrance.

This angel boy who, for a time, rescued mother and daughter from darkened skies.

Mr Fat Cat. Donna George

Monkey Business

David Haldane

It was the latch on his cage that gave him away.

Returning from a picnic, we found our house in shambles with chairs overturned, food strewn about, and curtains pulled asunder.

”It must be a burglar!” my brother exclaimed.

A thorough search revealed an even more sinister suspect: our cheeky new Ringtail Cinnamon Capuchin monkey, who had jimmied the latch on his cage, trashed the house, and returned to confinement sporting innocent eyes.

It was the early 1960s when you could buy such creatures at a pet shop and attend meetings of the Simian Society where chandelier-dangling monkeys ruled the roost. Eventually our mother learned to rule ours by summoning the emotional ferocity for which she was feared: essentially, she stared that hapless monkey down.

From then on, she was his master and we, his inferiors. Whenever Mom screamed at him, he’d scream at us. One time, the little ingrate even hit me. For us kids, it was a lesson in submission and control, namely his control and our submission. Or, more accurately, our mother’s control. An early understanding of how pecking orders work that has served our lives well.

Washashore Bob

Andrea Daniels of Cape Cod, Mass.

My human’s on a break, so I’m filling in this month on her blog while she muses about her ‘reinvention’. The name’s Bob, and I’m an 18-year-old cat. If I need a reinvention, I take a nap. I feel right at home on Cape Cod because it has an aging population.

When my human and I first hooked up, I was in-between gigs at a Virginia adoption center. We made eye contact right away because the other cats were in cages, but I got to sit outside because of my obvious sophistication. I knew things, like my name. Manx’s don’t have tails, we have rumpies. ‘Bob’, get it? The irony wasn’t wasted on me, but it’s short and easy to remember. I put on my best aloof air, and I knew I got lucky when the travel box appeared.

Months later, stuff started disappearing in boxes, and I got stuffed into the car with the litter box! We rode all night, and that’s how I came to live at a B&B, which stands for Bob & Breakfast. It’s a good life, and I’m really glad my human says she’s getting too old to move again.

Washashore Bob. Andrea Daniels

Dogs are love

Marjorie Yoder

I didn’t want a dog. My partner was a dog person and for years he worked to persuade me that we should adopt one, until in 2017 I gave in. Enter Kenny, a 10-pound chihuahua-terrier mix with Sato ears and a big personality.

I knew little about dogs, but learned to take care of him, play with him, and spoil him. He twirls when he’s happy. He loves going for walks and car rides and gets the zoomies when he plays with his toys. He has more fleece vests and winter coats than I do.

Over the past four years, Kenny helped me through a breakup, a loved one’s death by suicide, and the pandemic. He gives me a reason to go for walks every day, no matter the weather. He snuggles on the couch with me and anyone who comes to visit. He is my good boy.

In the end, my partner taught me that dogs are love. Thanks to him and Kenny, I am now a dog person and for that I will always be grateful.

Sitting Shiva

Laurie Rosen of Swampscott, Mass.

Jeremy found his cat Chomsky dead on his lawn one Friday night. His partner Molly worked in Nevada, and was visiting only through Sunday. Jeremy couldn’t face coming home from work to an empty house. From Washington state’s northwest corner, he beckoned me.

”Are you sure you want to come home from work to your mother sitting on your couch?“

”Yes, I’m sure.”

Covid had raged for 15 months (my mother had been dead four months without a traditional Jewish funeral and shiva), and it was nearly two years since I’d seen my son. Finally vaccinated, Jeremy’s grief was reason enough for me to head west. I reached Washington by Sunday afternoon and hugged Molly in the airport as she ran to her plane.

I never met Chomsky, but Jeremy’s tiny house felt barren. The cat’s climbing structure hovered deserted. The next couple days Jeremy worked, I walked and wrote, always there on the couch for his return. Evenings we mourned: for Chomsky, for my mother, for all that we lost those past months. Laughter ensued too, especially while watching the cringey, aptly titled “Shiva Baby.”

I sensed Jeremy growing stronger. We both were. I booked my flight back east.

The Bavarian Rompenhund

Linnea Crowther of Chicago

My old dog Toby was such a big handsome mutt that people often asked his breed -- especially back in the days when we often went to a dog park in a wealthy suburb of Chicago. My friend and I decided to make up a breed for him: the Bavarian Rompenhund (because he liked to romp, and Bavaria seems like a nice place).

One day when that friend was dogsitting Toby and took him to the dog park, a snooty purebred type asked her what breed he was -- then said, “No, wait, don’t tell me; it’s on the tip of my tongue.”

My friend smiled coyly for a bit while the woman tried to come up with it, then finally said as haughtily as she could, “He’s a Bavarian Rompenhund.”

The woman’s response? “Of course! I knew it, I just couldn’t think of the name!”

Not a good dog, but a great dog

Gillian Stacey

McLovin (Nov/08 - June/22) has resigned as Household Terrorist. I would like to say that he was a good dog, but the evidence suggests otherwise:

He regularly sorted through the trash to make sure nothing good was getting tossed.

It was vitally important to him that all squeaky toys not squeak and he disemboweled every toy he ever had.

He could unlock his crate from the inside and defeated the baby gates meant to keep him on one floor of the house.

He treated his dog sister (four times his size) like a giant sex toy and stole her food. He stole everybody’s food. Pizza was his favourite.

He had a circus dog’s repertoire of tricks, but he never mastered fetch. If you threw a ball he loved to catch it, but he was never giving that ball back EVER.

He was 20 pounds of pure attitude and I learned more from him than he ever learned from me. He wasn’t a good dog, but he was a great dog. He is wherever great dogs go when they die, teaching other dogs how to bark like the house is on fire and eating pizza.

McLovin: He wasn't a good dog, but he was a great dog. Gillian Stacey

Grandma and the Rooster

Tatiana Moltchanova

We used to spend summers at my grandmother’s country house outside of the city. Grandma made it a habit of getting up early in the morning to catch the first commuter train to a farmers market. She would return with overflowing bags of fresh goodies. Then one day, she came back with … a live rooster.

At that time, Grandma had become quite concerned that my cousin -- her favorite grandchild -- was not eating enough. After multiple failed attempts to trigger his appetite, she decided that he needed some company at the kitchen table. Thus, the rooster was chosen to share his meals in order to instill in my cousin a valuable pattern of proper eating.

When we left the country that fall to head back to the city, the rooster received a modest accommodation in my grandmother’s city apartment: the largest kitchen cabinet. Understanding that every living creature needs fresh air, Grandma would take him out for a daily walk. Tall, exuding independence, she would catch inquisitive glances when escorting the bird along a busy street with a rope tied to one of its legs. Rain or shine, the rooster’s welfare remained my Grandma’s priority.

A dog by any other name

Cynthia Anne Richey Vella

Sable Schickler-Richey was our beloved pet. She was a Nantucket Black Labrador Retriever. Sable was a kind and gentle obedient dog. She graced us with her presence from 1986 to 2002.

Fondest memories known to us were simple.

At dinner time, she was “Table Sable.” 🥘 ☕️

Watching television, she was “Cable Sable.” 📺

On St. Patrick’s Day, she was “O’Sable.” ☘️

In later years. when she became blind, deaf, and muzzle gray, she was known as “Disable!”

Rest easy, Sable, on the Rainbow Bridge!

Forever in our ♥️ ♥️

Life, loss, and love

Name withheld at writer’s request

Fifty years ago, young, single, I got a sheep dog puppy. For 13 years Muffin was my closest companion, and the unofficial mascot in TV editing rooms where I worked. “Don’t come in here without Muffin,” they’d say. At the beach, ever helpful, she’d find the cutest girl and sit down next to her. Friends begged to keep her when I traveled. Muffin loved everybody, and everybody loved her. When her life was finally over, I knew I’d never again have a pet like Muffin.

Thirty years later, I’m married with two children. Our daughter, suffering from severe ADHD, moves in with us and begs for a furry companion to help her through the troubles. We find Sandy, an eight-week-old Yorkie mix who quickly steals her heart and ours. Two months later, as she and Sandy cross the street nearby, a speeding car ends our daughter’s life. We race to the scene, ambulance gone; the police hand us a terrorized Sandy.

For two years, Sandy has comforted us through the terrible loss. She cradles us, and we her. She combines Muffin’s spirit with the love of our daughter. I know we will never have a pet like Sandy.

Sandy: She cradles us, and we her. Handout

Love feathers

Ellen Krueger

Emily Dickinson wrote, “Hope is the thing with feathers.” For me, it’s love that has feathers.

When I was 50 years old, our two parakeets died. The house was too quiet. I knew I needed a bird. Another parakeet would break my heart in just a few years by dying. I was pushed in the direction of a small parrot. A Quaker parrot. Small. Smart. Talkative. Long-lived. And once I saw the small, dinosaurish babies with their barely feathered, quaking bodies, I knew I’d found my bird.

Twenty-six years later, the pile of feathers, Fonzie, who came home at nine weeks, still gives me companionship, entertainment, laughter, devotion, worry, and more feathers and poop than I’d thought possible. We’ve shared joy, illness, loss, and a family together.

Fonzie has brought me friends I’d never have met. Goals I’d never have met. She’s given me a glimpse into what it means to be a bird and the understanding of how different and intelligent that makes them. It is a gift know her.

Before she goes to sleep each night, she whispers to me, “You’re such a pretty bird.” Yes. Love is the thing with feathers.

Fonzie: 26 years old and blinded by cataracts, but still a hot ticket. Ellen Krueger

