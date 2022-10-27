After moving in, should I move back out?

Q. I moved in with my boyfriend and his best friend a few months ago. My boyfriend and I both lived on our own for the first year and a half of our relationship. We all get along very well, and his friend is now one of my best friends too. However, I’ve noticed recently that my boyfriend puts no effort into seeing me or spending time with me. We have a constant third wheel, which I was OK with until recently. But now if we’re not hanging out with his friend, my boyfriend is either out golfing/bowling or locked in our office playing video games. If his friend is doing something my boyfriend is slightly interested in, he chooses that over hanging out with me.

There are no dinner dates that are just the two of us, we never cuddle up and watch a movie anymore. In fact, I’m finding myself spending way more time with his friend.

The other issue is we have a dog and I find myself taking full care of the dog both physically and financially. On top of that, I’m really the only one who cleans or cooks. I’m not sure what to do, I feel like I’m being taken advantage of. I love my boyfriend but I’m thinking of moving out. My fear is that if I do move out, he’s going to continue living this frat boy lifestyle with his friend, and that just is not what I’m looking for in a boyfriend.

HELP

A. It sounds like you should move out. With the dog.

This is a bad living situation for you, so fix it. If your boyfriend wants to see you, he’ll have to think about time management, making plans, etc. This was a nice experiment, but it was the wrong setup for cohabitation. You became the odd person out pretty quickly.

For the record, I don’t think any of this means your boyfriend doesn’t love you or want to spend time with you; he’s just not good at living with you and a close friend. This might feel different if you move in with him alone, in a new place, after you both agree on priorities.

If he’s not going to alter his lifestyle ever, that’s something to know, right? It might seem risky to leave, but the status quo seems riskier.

He might not like this plan, but let’s see if he has any ideas for real compromise. It can’t be staying put, as is. Put your own comfort first.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You’re officially a mom to two grown men. Congratulations?

FRIARTUCK01





I think you should make a job chart for the house.

DOGSKI





^After doing your chores, you can have an hour of video game time.

--SNOWMAN--





Move out and be thankful you got to see this side of him. I’d say maybe take a break from the relationship, too. You say you love him but you don’t say why. Maybe he’s just a habit at this point?

STRIPEY-CAT





An important part of any healthy relationship is to be able to ask for what you want and need and for your partner to respond. This situation is an opportunity for you to do that and to use your boyfriend’s response as another data point in your evaluation as to whether he is ready for the kind of relationship that you want to have with him.

RACHELONDATING





I think you’ve already decided. By living with him you got a much clearer look at his lifestyle and priorities. I think you need to move out and break up. This relationship is going nowhere. You may both love each other, but you’re not a good match.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





The only question you should ask is why you haven’t already left.

TERMINATER-5





Give him the receipts and total for all you have spent on your jointly owned pet, and tell him you need to be reimbursed for half by [date].

JIVEDIVA





Your last sentence says it all: “Not what I’m looking for.”

WONDERING-ONE





You oughta know by now.

-BILLYJOEL-

