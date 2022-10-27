Fireplace suites, crafts in Vermont, and guest rooms you can swim up to

Get cozy in one of the fireplace suites at The Newbury, one of the rare hotels in Boston offering real wood-burning fireplaces in some rooms. Located on the corner of Arlington and Newbury streets, overlooking the scenic Public Gardens, the hotel ups its luxury quotient with the complimentary services of a Fireplace Butler. Choose from a menu of wood varietals including quick burning and warming Birch, long burning and fragrant Cherry, lightly scented Oak, and the sweet New England Maple. The Fireplace Butler will lay and light the fire, meaning all you need to do is sit back and enjoy the warmth. To complement the experience, a special menu of sweet and savory bites and boozy beverages can be enjoyed fireside. Additionally, crackling fireplaces can be found in the hotel’s Street Bar (offering classic cocktails and New England-inspired culinary menu), and The Library. For swoon-worthy Northern Italian food with sweeping city views, head to rooftop restaurant Contessa, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Fireplace suites from $1,200. 617-536-5700, www.thenewburyboston.com/stay#suites

CRAFT AND COMMUNITY IN VERMONT

Meet Vermont’s most prominent makers — glass blowers, potters, jewelers, woodworkers, painters, even artisan cheese and wine makers — at the 44th Annual Putney Craft Tour. Happening in Vermont over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the oldest continuing craft tour in the country invites all art and fine craft collectors (and holiday shoppers!) to view the work of 20 participating artists whose studios are nestled among the hills and valleys in and around Putney. Start at Putney Mountain Winery where you will find an exhibition of all the artisans’ work as well as tour maps to all studios. Tour brochure also available to download online. Nov. 25- 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. www.putneycrafts.com

THERE:

RESORT DEBUTS, SWIMMINGLY

Here’s a fun twist to traditional hotel experiences: The Harbor Club St. Lucia, Curio Collection by Hilton is adding swim-up pool guest rooms to its roster of 115 rooms and suites. Located in the bustling town of Rodney Bay, on the north side of this Caribbean island, the lifestyle hotel’s ground floor swim-up accommodations each feature a private patio, choice of king or double beds, and tropical beach décor in soothing blue hues. Additionally, guests can expect turndown service, mini refrigerator, espresso machine, robe and slippers, beach towels, TV with interactive entertainment platform, and more. Choose among five unique eateries for casual and fine dining. Although the island has eliminated pre-testing protocols for international visitors, all arriving passengers must still download, print, and complete a health screening form for arrival into Saint Lucia. www.stlucia.org/covid-19. Hotel rates in November for swim-up rooms from $272. Other rooms from $184. 758-731-2900, www.theharborclub.com

Stay in decadent style at the recently launched Sommerro hotel, set within a restored 1930s Art Deco landmark — the city’s original electric company headquarters — in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Oslo.

ART DECO REVIVAL IN OSLO

Stay in decadent style at the recently launched Sommerro hotel, set within a restored 1930s Art Deco landmark — the city’s original electric company headquarters — in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Oslo. The building, and its newly designed extension, features 231 rooms and luxury suites, 56 residences, four restaurants, three bars, a sprawling wellness space with fully-equipped gym, 100-seat gilded theater, meeting and event rooms, and the city’s first year-round, rooftop pool, sauna, and terrace. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection, Sommerro is a two-minute walk to the local train station, providing easy access to Oslo Airport, and close to some of the city’s top attractions such as the Oslo Opera House and the art museum, Munch. Doubles from $250, includes breakfast. www.sommerrohouse.com/en

EVERYWHERE:

SUPER-INSULATED MUG FOR HAPPY CAMPERS

It could be argued that the most important element of a successful fall or winter camping trip is a mug that keeps your beverages piping hot on chilly days. With that in mind, Hydro Flask’s coffee mug with press-in lid may soon be your favorite camping accessory. The newest model color, Bark, features a unique corkboard-like, soft-touch exterior feel, making it cozy to hold and sip. The closable lid slides shut to tame splashes and trap heat; double wall vacuum insulation protects temperature for hours. BPA-free and phthalate-free; made with durable 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel construction. Available in 6-, 12-, and 24-ounce sizes in eight colors. $23-$33. www.hydroflask.com/12-oz-coffee-mug?color=bark

LIGHTWEIGHT WOOL WEAR FOR MEN

Stay warm (and look fabulous) on the trails with the new Merino collection offered this fall by Walter Sky, a limited collection of everywhere apparel for men. The company’s grab-and-go zip hoodie, the WS-MH01, combines superfine merino wool with a high-performance nylon filament carrier to create an ultra-lightweight and durable fabric that offers 35 percent more thermal retention to retain warmth. The fabric is also fast-drying and provides more elasticity and strength than conventional ring-spun merino. Available in six sizes and three colors, gray, black, and navy. $225. Merino T-shirts, sun hoodies, and socks are also available. $23-$95. https://waltersky.com/collections/merino

