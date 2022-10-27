Tom Paxton on keeping your cool, the Arizona desert, and all the guilty pleasures

Favorite vacation destination? Colorado. I have friends there, there’s lot to do, and it’s stunningly beautiful. When I go there, I go to Carbondale in central Colorado, where my girlfriend Peggy DeVilbiss lives. We go to Aspen to the music tents and a theater there. There’s a vaudeville place in Glenwood Springs that I never fail to go to. It’s very enjoyable.

Folk singer-songwriter Tom Paxton has performed in Massachusetts and throughout New England “hundreds of times” over the years, but he said it never gets old. “I love coming to play in the area and love coming to Passim. It’s a beautiful little room, it’s always full, and everyone’s always happy to be there.” The 85-year-old musician, who is touring with The DonJuans — Nashville-based musicians Don Henry and Jon Vezner — will perform at Club Passim on Nov. 5 and at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, N.H., on Nov. 6. “I really look at us as a trio rather than me and two sidemen,” Paxton said in a recent phone interview. “They are both Grammy-winning songwriters and wonderful musicians. They’re these really dreadful people who can play anything. I’m still struggling with the guitar 60 years on.” Paxton, who has two daughters and three grandsons, said that those attending the concert can expect to hear some old favorites — including his hit “Last Thing on My Mind,” which has been covered by everyone from Willie Nelson to Peter, Paul and Mary — as well as new material. “I’m not one of these people who ostentatiously refuse to play the old stuff,” he said. We caught up with Paxton, who lives in Alexandria, Va., to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Steak and scotch.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? Italy. I’m just too damned busy with touring. I had like three days in total in Rome — and then did a couple of shows up in the North — back in ‘95. Although I didn’t get to see much, I fell in love with Rome. We’ve been watching Stanley Tucci’s “Searching for Italy” on CNN and it makes me so eager to go.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? My iPad. It’s my lifeblood. I’ve got everything there [and] it keeps me in touch with everybody. Most of my travel is performing travel, so I also always take my Martin guitar.

Aisle or window? Window, so I don’t have people climbing over me.

Favorite childhood travel memory? We lived in Chicago, but when I was 10, we spent the winter before my dad died in Arizona. He was sick and we went there to help him get his health back. We stayed on a dude ranch for three months and while I had to go to school, of course, we rode horses every single day. I got pretty good at it and would [compete] in these kids’ rodeos. I won a solid bronze horse by doing a “stake race,” where you weave in and out of stakes. I fell in love with the desert, and still love the desert in Arizona.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? All my pleasures are guilty.

Best travel tip? Keep your cool because it does no good to yell at someone who didn’t do whatever it is you’re mad about. You are never directly addressing the person who caused your problem in the first place. You’re yelling at the wrong person.