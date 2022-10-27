Yellow Door Taqueria plans to open in Mission Hill; Dragon Pizza expands in Somerville

This location is a bit different than those in the South End and Dorchester: There’s a semi-private dining room and a beachy vibe, with seashell wall sconces and a bar top that looks like drying sand. There’s also a signature drink, Private Island, based on frosé with a twist of tequila. Still the same: lots of tacos, from charred broccoli to chili duck to scallop frito.

Coming soon : Yellow Door Taqueria will open a new branch in Mission Hill (1619 Tremont St.) during the second week of November.

Mushroom carnitas at Yellow Door Taqueria. Handout

The Copley Place and Prudential area, victim of a sleepy dining scene, will have more choices soon: West Coast-based SOL Mexican Cocina opens in early 2023 (116 Huntington Ave.), serving coastal Mexican cuisine. It will be big, with 200 seats, and a patio. On the menu: grilled corn carved at your table; a “vampire” chipotle taco; Spanish octopus; a dozen-plus salsas; and 80-plus mezcal-and-tequila drinks.

The Coda Group (SRV, The Salty Pig) plans to open Gufo, Italian restaurant, in East Cambridge’s old Loyal Nine space (660 Cambridge St.). Expect pizza, cocktails, and a “large outdoor component,” per a rep. It’s also slated to open in early 2023.

Advertisement

Somerville’s Dragon Pizza (233 Elm St.) injects some heat into Davis Square’s nightlife scene with their newest venture, Dragon’s Lair, debuting soon next door to the original pizzeria. It will be open on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. for cribbage, shuffleboard, and private pizza parties.

Openings: As reported by our friends at boston.com, Bom Dough is now open in Cambridge’s Inman Square (1271 Cambridge St.), serving a mix of Brazilian, Asian, and African dishes. Bom Dough means “good dough” in Portuguese; exhibit A is pão de quejo, their popular gluten-free cheese bread. Also try tomato and cheese puff pastries, miso soup, and smoked ham and cheese buns.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.