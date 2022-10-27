Blind date: ‘I was fascinated with Molly’s work in game theory’

MOLLY M.: 27 / doctoral candidate

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HER HOME: Classic rock posters and tapestries

HER HOBBIES: Rowing, CrossFit, card games

7 P.M. SOURCE, CAMBRIDGE

CLASS IN SESSION

CP I didn’t do anything out of the ordinary to prepare. On the train, I just was listening to music.

Molly I’d had a rough day. I was teaching online right across the street, so I didn’t have time to be nervous until the walk over.

CP We were both there at the scheduled time. I think we were both on the same wavelength for attire. I thought she was very pretty. Once we started talking, it didn’t take long to realize she was very smart.

Molly Initially, I didn’t think he was my type but was open to seeing how the date went. We both started chatting immediately.

OPEN BOOK

CP I started telling her how I work as a teacher at a virtual school and am also in the home stretch of my doctoral degree. I didn’t want to dominate the conversation, so I quickly pivoted to ask her about her job. She was also a PhD student and had come from teaching a class. I was fascinated with Molly’s work in game theory.

Molly We chatted about PhD life, rock music, traveling, and sports. Given the number of broad overlapping interests, the matchup made sense!

CP I was wearing a pullover with an Indiana University logo and found out that Molly had grown up in Indianapolis. We talked about our shared passion for traveling and found out that we have actually traveled to many of the same places.

Molly I felt pretty comfortable right off the bat, as he was easy to talk to.

CP It was a smooth-flowing conversation and very organic.

Molly I see why Source makes a lot of Boston lists for top new restaurants. But it was agonizingly slow getting drinks! On a date with someone new, I like having something to fidget with.

CP The restaurant is known for its pizza, so we decided to order two: an artichoke and a margherita. After the pizzas, we ordered two more drinks: an Old Fashioned and a whiskey-based cocktail. The drinks took longer than expected, however, the staff was apologetic and we were in mid-conversation and not anxiously awaiting the drinks.

Molly While it was honestly very good conversation, I realized it wasn’t going to lead to anything romantic. I realized how little I talked about things that I’m really interested in or passionate about, which is important to me in any relationship.

FINAL EXAM

CP After 2½ hours, the fatigue from the day was starting to set in. We stood up and I gave her a hug. We walked outside and said goodbye.

Molly He asked for my number and I tried to be friendly with a “Sure we can share recipes!” without committing to a second date.

CP I would be open to seeing what might be. Even if nothing emerges romantically, I’d love to be friends.

Molly No. While he was perfectly nice, I am looking for a romantic partner. He wasn’t super active, and I want someone to share that lifestyle with.

POST-MORTEM

CP / A

Molly / B+

