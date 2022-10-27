After 56 years, Steve Kelley retires from the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence but leaves legacy of giving

Robertson began retrieving the ball for Kelley, who encouraged him to visit the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, where he was the physical education director. More than a half century later, the Newburyport resident has assumed Kelley’s position as associate director and planned a retirement party for his lifelong friend and mentor who retired on Sept. 2, just shy of his 76th birthday.

LAWRENCE — Billy Robertson was 11 years old when he followed the sounds of a shot put hitting a wall and met Steve Kelley in the alley separating their respective homes on Farnham and Bailey streets in Lawrence.

Advertisement

The 400-guest celebration on Oct. 18 at Andover Country Club sold out. Former club kids — many of whom are now grown adults who give back as donors, volunteers, or simply by living according to Kelley’s example — traveled to the event from California, Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania, Florida, and even Poland.

“Nobody stays in their job for 56 years, but that’s the commitment that Steve has to the city of Lawrence and its children,” said Robertson, for whom Kelley has been a basketball coach, father figure, best man at his wedding, and club peer over the decades they have shared. “If you want to talk to Steve, it’s going to be a long conversation because he takes a genuine interest in everybody and everything in their lives. He has modeled that relationship piece, which is what makes our organization so different and special.”

Steve Kelley with his best friend Bill Robertson. Kelley and Robertson were best men at each other's weddings and have children born on the same date. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Methuen resident Socrates De La Cruz, an ordained minister and CEO of the DLC Law Group in Lawrence, said Kelley similarly influenced him as a basketball coach, surrogate father, academic adviser, and advocate.

“When I decided at age 10 or 11 that I wanted to be a lawyer, everyone in my family laughed at me. Steve was the only one who said, ‘You are going to be the best lawyer ever,’” said De La Cruz, recalling how Kelley took him to Lawrence District Court so he could see how attorneys dressed and acted. After Kelley greeted a judge he knew, the pair was invited to tour his chambers.

Advertisement

“Steve sees the best in everybody, and he believes in whatever you say you want to do — more than you believe sometimes,” said De La Cruz, whom Kelley coached to becoming the club’s first Boys & Girls Club of America National Youth of the Year, which earned them both an Oval Office meeting with President George H.W. Bush in 1991.

“As I look back, Steve is in all my club memories — and I thank God for that,” De La Cruz added. “Personally, I think the entire world should know about him.”

Kelley, a former club kid who taught at the Tarbox and Oliver schools in Lawrence before joining the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence staff in 1966, was horrified when a fellow teacher dismissed rowdy students as unworthy of effort because “they don’t want to learn.”

“You can’t give up on a kid,” Kelley said fiercely. He turned his class around by rewarding good behavior with an annual membership to the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, which cost 50 cents at the time. If they agreed to trade the customary dinner break for an hour of study hall, he made them sandwiches. The requirement — which continues today — that competing in basketball is contingent upon receiving satisfactory weekly reports from school teachers was his brainchild.

Advertisement

“Kids have every reason in the book not to make it — absent parents, drugs, poverty — but I haven’t met a kid yet that wants to be a failure,” said Kelley, who also founded the club’s Academic Basketball, college prep, and career readiness programs. “You have to show kids how to deal with problems, while giving them a sense of direction and hope that there’s something out there for them. I tell them, ‘You’re going to make it! And they do.”

Bill Perocchi, who grew up in the Stadium Courts housing project in Lawrence, became a star student-athlete on full scholarship at Brooks School under Kelley’s tutelage. In 2003, the retired CEO and current co-chairman of Pebble Beach Company gave back by donating $1 million toward constructing the club’s new building on Water Street.

“Steve Kelley has been a role model to me for over 50 years,” said Perocchi, who learned life lessons in discipline, setting goals, working hard, following dreams, and the value of character and integrity. “Steve led by example. There’s no doubt I am who I am today because of what I learned from him and the club.”

Steve Kelley's recent retirement hasn’t affected his near-daily club visits to volunteer with the basketball teams and supper program, which feeds up to 300 children a day. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Ceci Reyes, a teacher, dean, and head coach of girls varsity basketball at The Governor’s Academy, said Kelley continues to inspire her to excel on and off the court. After triple-majoring in business, psychology, and Spanish at Merrimack College, Reyes embodied Kelley’s mantra that “hard work pays off” by playing for a season with the National Women’s Basketball League in the Dominican Republic.

Advertisement

“Steve is more than a basketball coach. He’s a life coach,” she said. “He’d want to know, ‘How’s your family? Did you eat today?’ And then he’d pull out the peanut butter and bread he always kept in his office and make you a sandwich,” Reyes said. “He wants to impact your life in every aspect, and that’s how you learn to make a difference, too.”

True to character, Kelley’s retirement hasn’t affected his near-daily club visits to volunteer with the basketball teams and supper program, which feeds up to 300 children a day. While his office is now occupied by yet another club alumnus and mentee, director of program services Manny Ayala, Kelley still joyfully exchanges high-fives with the youths who gleefully greet him as “Viejo” (or “old” in Spanish).

Kelley said his decision to relinquish “the greatest job in the world” is eased by equal parts of confidence and admiration for the next generation of staff members. He is also looking forward to traveling and spending more time with his wife, Sonya; their biological sons, Andrew and John; their unofficially adopted sons, Raymond and Carlos Nunez, brothers who lived with the Kelleys for 10 years; and scores of others to whom Kelley has opened his home and heart.

“I’m very blessed,” he said. “I had a simple goal: to become a teacher. The club let me do that — and so much more.”

Advertisement

For information about the Steve Kelley Legacy Education Fund, visit https://one.bidpal.net/stevekelley/welcome

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com