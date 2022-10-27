The Argument: Should Massachusetts divest its pension fund from fossil fuel companies?

Marc R. Pacheco

Divestment from fossil fuel resources is among our most effective tools for successfully transitioning our economy away from dirty, emission-based energy sources.

Many major national and statewide entities already are on board. A 2021 report by Divest/Invest found that $39.2 trillion in assets have been committed to some form of fossil fuel divestment — a figure comparable to the combined annual Gross Domestic Product of the United States and China.

The Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board — which oversees the state’s $104.1 billion pension fund — recently implemented a new policy asking state pension fund managers to vote against directors of companies the fund is invested in if they don’t have a plan to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement or to reach net zero emissions.

These new guidelines are a positive step, but they do not go far enough.

Actual divestment is the action that delivers a powerful message in corporate board rooms. The PRIM board’s policy simply asks corporations to have a plan for achieving decarbonization goals, without mandating real progress.

Many global corporations have “plans,” but a recent report, Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor 2022, shows few are making real commitments to net zero emissions. It found that 25 major multinational corporations — that together contributed 5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 — have climate plans that fall well short of their stated net zero goals. Divesting is a more effective way to ensure transparency and demand real change.

Divesting is also a smart investment decision. In 2017, Somerville’s Retirement Board voted to divest $9.5 million of its assets from a fossil fuel-inclusive portfolio, but the action was denied by the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission. A case study by MassDivest found a fossil fuel-divested Somerville portfolio would have achieved a return 22 percent above the standard S&P 500 portfolio if the fund had divested in 2014.

Hard-working Massachusetts employees who have paid into various state and local pension funds deserve the flexibility to protect their hard-earned pension contributions from long-term commitments in a dirty fossil fuel industry. Investors are rapidly realizing they would achieve a greater rate of return investing in a clean energy economy instead of one that is wholly unsustainable. The state should as well.

NO

Michael S. Giaimo

Northeast Region director, American Petroleum Institute; Andover resident

Michael S. Giaimo

Forcing pension funds to divest from energy companies does not make sense and disregards two important facts. First, energy companies are helping lead the way on innovation and the energy transition. Second, oil and natural gas are key ingredients in just about every element of our lives. For a century — and counting — these fuels have been a key factor in improving our quality of life.

The oil and natural gas industry believes in a lower carbon future, and its engineers and scientists are partnering with other experts on advanced technologies like carbon capture, utilization and storage, hydrogen, and lower carbon intensity fuels.

Norway’s Government Pension Fund predicted in 2019 that 90 percent of renewable energy investments worldwide between then and 2030 would come from integrated oil firms. In our experience, this nexus between fossil fuels and renewable developments has caused many investors to decide not to divest their holdings.

It is likely that significant commercial-scale renewable energy development will continue to emerge from several oil and gas producers. For example, locally, oil companies today are investing in wind projects off the coast of Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Pension systems have a fiduciary duty to create value for employees and ignoring the progress and the great potential of innovative energy products and solutions would not be prudent and could actually slow the energy transition.

It is ironic that oil and natural gas are being vilified and investment in these energy sources is under attack. Natural gas and oil are instrumental in the development and production of products such as fertilizers, electric vehicles, and wind turbines.

In our work and personal lives today, we are surrounded by thousands of everyday products derived from oil. Plastic typically comes from petroleum — and plastic is everywhere — in cars, houses, computers, smartphones, medical devices, clothes, textiles, pipes for water and electricity, power lines, and furniture. Petroleum-based products also are used in personal protection equipment that became so vital during the pandemic.

Individuals and pension funds should be investing in companies that make these things possible. The largest and most savvy investors are working with the natural gas and oil industry to achieve ambitious climate goals together. This is a prudent investment approach that state lawmakers in Massachusetts should follow as they contemplate divestment legislation.

