Boston man, 33, arrested on charge of sex trafficking 17-year-old girl after allegedly luring her to city

Boston police had previously arrested Brown on state charges and the FBI Boston’s Child Exploitation-Human Trafficking Task Forcecq arrested him Thursday morning after a state court hearing, an FBI spokesperson said.

Jimall Dawn Brown, 33, was arrested on a sole count of sex trafficking of a minor and was slated to appear in US District Court in Boston on Thursday. His public defender declined to comment.

A Boston man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl in locations including Georgia and Nevada, according to US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office.

Federal prosecutors said Brown first met the teen, who was living outside Massachusetts, on social media and induced her to fly to Boston with promises of a “better lifestyle.”

Advertisement

Instead, Brown allegedly posted online advertisements offering “dates” with the girl and set the pricing for the sex acts, keeping all the profit for himself, prosecutors said.

In March, Brown allegedly coerced the girl while she was still a minor to fly to Georgia for sex work, followed by a trip the following month to Nevada for the same purpose, prosecutors said.

The girl later told investigators Brown had indicated she would have a better life if she came to Boston to “be with him” but kept her from leaving after she arrived. She alleged that Brown threatened her or beat her up whenever she tried to leave and that he struck, choked, and physically restrained her “on multiple occasions.”

“We allege that Mr. Brown preyed on a vulnerable teenager that he found on social media, coerced her to travel to Boston, where he trafficked her to engage in commercial sex,” Rollins said in a statement. “He exploited this child for thousands of dollars of profit by forcing her to engage in sex acts inflicting violence and harm when she tried to break away and leave. We must begin to face the harsh reality that human trafficking is happening every single day in our Commonwealth and across our country.”

Advertisement

Mike Bello of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.