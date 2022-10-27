City Council questions uptick in bullying, sexual misconduct in Boston schools

During a public hearing Thursday, the city reviewed data showing an increase in reports in bullying and sexual misconduct or assaults since 2018 and called on district leaders to give a detailed assessment of the situation.

Now city leaders are calling on the district to make changes.

Boston Public Schools for years has been plagued with incidents of bullying and violence, and recently was faulted by the state for failing to respond and resolve such complaints. The state found the district had “no effective process” for tracking and responding to parent complaints about bullying and other safety issues.

Councilor Erin Murphy said she called for the hearing after a third-party investigation released in April revealed institutional failures that endangered children for years at Boston’s Mission Hill K-8 School, which included overlooked reports of sexual abuse and bullying. She said she also regularly received messages from students and families who voiced frustrations about the lack of response from school officials regarding violence that occurs inside and outside of BPS schools.

“We were hearing stories of teachers being attacked but being told not to file,” Murphy said in a Globe interview, adding that the city wants to ensure all incidents of bullying and violence are reported to ensure a safe school environment for both students and staff. “So we just really wanted to hear from the administration. With the new superintendent, [we’re] hoping to hear what is the new plan, where are we going to go from here.”

During the meeting, Murphy cited district data she collected showing reports of bullying went up 81 percent from 243 during the 2018-19 school year, the last full year before the pandemic, to 440 in the 2021-22 school year. Additionally, reports of sexual misconduct or assaults also rose by 67 percent (from 439 to 744) between the 2018-19 school year and last school year.

Boston school leaders said during the hearing that reports of bullying more than doubled at the start of the current school year compared to this time last year, from 64 to 165.

Boston Superintendent Mary Skipper said the district likely is receiving more reports because of “different” reporting mechanisms. The district is examining whether interventions put in place responding to the reports ultimately will lower the number.

BPS has had an anonymous bullying hotline for families and students since 2010, but recently started promoting it.

“We will see this with any time you launch a report, when you report the system, particularly an anonymous one, we’ll see that uptick,” Skipper said.

Jodie Elgee, senior director of Succeed Boston, a program serving students who violate the district’s code of conduct, sees the increase as “a positive because we’re getting the message out to schools, to families, to staff, that bullying is not acceptable, and that everyone has a right to report.”

Skipper also said she’s been meeting with Boston’s new Police Commissioner Michael Cox to discuss how the police department and BPS can work together to ensure safety in schools.

The Council of Great City Schools, a coalition of 77 urban districts across the country, also was tapped by the state to examine safety in BPS schools, and next month will share its recommendations for improvement.

City leaders acknowledged Skipper, who took the helm just one month ago, inherited problems that existed for years, saying previous administrations were not “forthcoming” about the extent of incidents happening in schools.

“The report that came out last year from DESE really shone a light on the data that BPS doesn’t always share with us,” Murphy said on Thursday. “So I’m hopeful that with this new administration, they’re not trying to hide the numbers and are trying to get us the answers.”

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.