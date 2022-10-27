Driver being pursued by police crashes into home in Clinton

A driver who was being pursued by Sterling police lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home in Clinton Wednesday night, police said.

At 8:15 p.m. Mitchell Gary Brown, 26, of Leominster, allegedly led police on a “short pursuit” on Route 62 before he crashed into the home, according to a statement by Sterling Police Chief Sean Gaudette.

The officer and the residents of the home were not hurt, but the house sustained “substantial damage,” Gaudette said.