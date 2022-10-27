Driver being pursued by police crashes into home in Clinton

A driver who was being pursued by Sterling police lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home in Clinton Wednesday night, police said.
At 8:15 p.m. Mitchell Gary Brown, 26, of Leominster, allegedly led police on a “short pursuit” on Route 62 before he crashed into the home, according to a statement by Sterling Police Chief Sean Gaudette.
The officer and the residents of the home were not hurt, but the house sustained “substantial damage,” Gaudette said.
Brown was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and was charged with several offenses, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operating with a suspended license, operating with a revoked registration, failure to wear a seat belt, and speeding, Gaudette said.
Brown was held overnight on $5,000 cash bail at the Worcester County Jail and House of Correction and was due to be arraigned Thursday at Clinton District Court, he said.
The incident remains under investigation, Gaudette said.
