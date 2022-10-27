The invisible girl

Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen alive. She was missing for two years before any caring adult in her life noticed.

Harmony’s short, sad existence bounced between Massachusetts and New Hampshire, where the adults in her life failed her miserably, and the government agencies charged with keeping her safe failed her, too.

It was always going to end like this, Harmony Montgomery’s ne’er-do-well father charged with her murder .

Her mother, Crystal Sorey, who first sounded the alarm, lost custody because of an addiction to drugs. Harmony had been removed from Sorey’s care three times because that chemical addiction overwhelmed any vestige of natural maternal instinct.

Advertisement

Harmony’s father, who had shot someone in the face during a drug deal, was in prison when she was born in 2014. She was an infant when they first met, in prison.

In the fall of 2015, Adam Montgomery was released and moved to New Hampshire. A year later, he contacted the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families to resume visits. He visited with her once a month for five months, then stopped responding to requests from DCF officials to schedule more visits.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

In 2018, Harmony was placed in a foster home in Haverhill. Her younger brother was adopted by a couple also willing to adopt her. But adults who were supposed to protect her didn’t take them up on that life-altering offer.

Instead, in a process that prioritized everyone’s best interests except Harmony’s, a Massachusetts judge awarded custody to Montgomery, despite a history that suggested he was more comfortable around drugs and guns and chaos than children. Harmony moved into a house in Manchester, N.H., that Montgomery shared with his wife, Kayla.

Sorey says the last time she saw Harmony was Easter 2019, on FaceTime. In July 2019, the New Hampshire Division for Children Youth and Families received an anonymous report of Harmony having a black eye. A caseworker visited the home but did not notice a black eye.

Advertisement

A week later, a caseworker noticed a faded bruise around Harmony’s eye. Montgomery claimed it was caused by another child hitting her with a toy. An adult’s words spoke louder than Harmony’s eye.

Harmony was never registered for school. No one took notice. She was invisible.

Sorey called Manchester police on Nov. 18, 2021, saying she hadn’t seen her daughter for more than two years.

They still haven’t found Harmony, but police found enough evidence to charge her father with her murder. Court documents suggest the key evidence was supplied by Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s stepmother, who faces charges of collecting benefits in Harmony’s name long after Harmony was gone.

Invisible in life, Harmony remains invisible in death, her body still missing. If, as prosecutors allege, her father beat her to death and hid her body, the only card he has left to play is leading authorities to her body.

Others, including Danielle Dauphinais, who is charged with killing her 5-year-old son and talked to Kayla Montgomery in jail, allegedly fishing for information, will seek to trade information to reduce their legal jeopardy.

As usual, adults do what’s best for them, and Harmony remains unseen.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg was emotional Monday, announcing the murder charge. His officers have worked the case harder than any in recent memory, desperate to hold someone accountable for Harmony’s death and suffering.

Advertisement

He spoke with a sadness that permeates this case, asking people to show to other children what was rarely shown to Harmony: kindness.

“I know of no other way to respect and honor this innocent and defenseless child than to extend an act of kindness to another child in her memory,” he said.

Another way to honor Harmony would be for Massachusetts and New Hampshire to adequately pay, staff, and value the agencies and caseworkers that have to step in when vulnerable children are failed by the adults in their lives.

Maybe then another child will be saved. Maybe then Harmony, the invisible girl, will come into proper focus.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.